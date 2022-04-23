5 benefits of freeze-dried cat food

Are you familiar with freeze-dried cat food? This preservation process involves flash-freezing raw food to remove moisture and bacteria. The food is then sealed in air-tight packaging. When it’s time to feed your cat, you simply rehydrate the meal with water to restore its natural texture. Here are five benefits of feeding your cat this type of food.

1. It has a long shelf life

Freeze-dried cat food has a long shelf life. Consequently, you can stock up on several months’ worth of meals when it’s on sale.

2. It’s nutrient-dense

The process of freeze-drying doesn’t affect the food’s nutritional value. Once rehydrated, the ingredients are as nutrient-dense as they were when fresh.

3. It’s convenient

Freeze-dried cat food is shelf-stable. This means it doesn’t need to be frozen or refrigerated. At feeding time, all you have to do is pour warm water over the food to rehydrate it.

4. It’s delicious

Freeze-dried ingredients retain their taste and appearance. Additionally, they don’t contain any chemical preservatives or additives. Consequently, you can feel good knowing your cat is eating delicious, healthy food.

5. It’s easy to transition to

Rehydrated food is very similar to raw food. Therefore, if your cat already eats a raw diet, you won’t have any trouble getting it to eat freeze-dried food.

Visit your local pet shop to buy freeze-dried food for your cat.