5 benefits of freeze-dried cat food
Are you familiar with freeze-dried cat food? This preservation process involves flash-freezing raw food to remove moisture and bacteria. The food is then sealed in air-tight packaging. When it’s time to feed your cat, you simply rehydrate the meal with water to restore its natural texture. Here are five benefits of feeding your cat this type of food.
1. It has a long shelf life
Freeze-dried cat food has a long shelf life. Consequently, you can stock up on several months’ worth of meals when it’s on sale.
2. It’s nutrient-dense
The process of freeze-drying doesn’t affect the food’s nutritional value. Once rehydrated, the ingredients are as nutrient-dense as they were when fresh.
3. It’s convenient
Freeze-dried cat food is shelf-stable. This means it doesn’t need to be frozen or refrigerated. At feeding time, all you have to do is pour warm water over the food to rehydrate it.
4. It’s delicious
Freeze-dried ingredients retain their taste and appearance. Additionally, they don’t contain any chemical preservatives or additives. Consequently, you can feel good knowing your cat is eating delicious, healthy food.
5. It’s easy to transition to
Rehydrated food is very similar to raw food. Therefore, if your cat already eats a raw diet, you won’t have any trouble getting it to eat freeze-dried food.
Visit your local pet shop to buy freeze-dried food for your cat.
What you should know before getting chickens
Do you want to purchase a few laying hens for your backyard? If so, here are three things you should know about keeping chickens.
1. Cost
Apart from the cost of feed, chickens need a large coop to ensure they don’t fight with each other. Additionally, if you live in a cold climate, you’ll need to purchase heat lamps to keep your chickens warm in the winter.
2. Care
Like any other pet, chickens require regular care. You must feed them and provide fresh water twice a day. You also need to frequently clean their coop to prevent the spread of diseases.
3. Eggs
Hens usually lay one egg every day or every other day. Healthy chickens lay eggs most reliably in their first two to three years. After that, egg production tapers off. Therefore, you must plan for what you’re going to do once this happens.
Every municipality has its own regulations for owning chickens. Consequently, make sure you gather all the information you need before you decide to adopt these pets.
How to handle your pet snake
It’s important to handle your pet snake with care. Here are a few tips for holding your cold-blooded companion.
• Timing. Don’t handle your pet snake the first five days after bringing it home. Give your pet reptile time to adjust to its new environment. You should also refrain from handling your snake after feeding it or when it’s molting.
• Wash your hands. Always wash your hands before and after touching your snake. This will ensure you eradicate any germs that could harm you or your pet.
• Be mindful of the head. Never grab your pet snake by the head or neck, as this could cause serious injury. Additionally, the snake could struggle and try to bite you.
• Be gentle. Don’t hold your snake too tightly. Moreover, avoid making sudden gestures. This could stress out your snake and cause it to exhibit defensive behaviors.
• Provide support. Pick up your snake from the midbody. It’s a good idea to use two hands to provide ample support. Pet snakes tolerate handling better when they feel safe and secure.
• Stay alert. Snakes can be unpredictable and often act on instinct. Therefore, always stay alert and think of your pet’s safety first.
Do you want to adopt a snake? If so, find out which species are more tolerant to handling before you decide to bring one home.
“I have a destructive side.”
If they could talk, your parakeet could teach you some surprising things.
Although we’ve known each other for a while, there are probably a few things you don’t know about me. I’ll let you in on a few secrets that could make our relationship stronger.
Did you know that when I sing or chirp, it’s because I’m happy and healthy? In fact, I love to mimic the sounds around me to create musical masterpieces. Some of my sources of inspiration include the radio, the TV, your voice, and other birds singing outside.
If I get bored because I’m left alone or don’t have any toys to play with, I might start pulling out my feathers. If you want to keep me happy, I suggest buying:
• Non-toxic toys and objects that I can chew and shred
• A small bathtub that I can use to clean myself
• A mineral block or cuttlebone to put in the corner of my cage
If you treat me well, I could live to the ripe old age of 15.
I feel so lucky to have you!
XOXO
Your beloved parakeet
Tweet tweet!
(It’s my way of saying hello)
“You should know, I’m not a rodent.”
If they could talk, your rabbit could teach you some surprising things.
Even though we’ve been buddies for a while, there are probably some things you don’t know about me. I’ll let you in on some information that could improve our relationship.
Although my teeth constantly grow, I’m not a rodent. I’m a lagomorph. I’m different from rodents like mice, rats, and beavers because I have an additional pair of incisor teeth.
Moreover, I hate being lonely. Ideally, I’d like to have a rabbit friend to keep me company. However, if you adopt a companion, we’ll need a spacious cage to avoid stepping on each other’s toes.
As strange as it may seem, I’m a very clean animal but hate taking baths. You can simply let me groom myself. However, you can brush me when I’m molting. I’d also like to remind you that you must regularly empty my litter box and clean my cage to limit foul odors. I like living in a clean and tidy space, just like you.
Lastly, I’d like to dispel a common myth about my species. Not all rabbits like carrots. In fact, root vegetables aren’t part of my natural diet. Additionally, their high sugar content can be harmful to my health. I much prefer munching on carrot tops.
XOXO
Bunny
Chitter chitter! (It’s the noise I make when I’m happy to see you)
Dog walking 101
Taking your dog for a daily walk is the perfect way to release their pent-up energy and encourage them to be good. Here are a few tips for getting started.
Get the right equipment
First, you need to purchase a leash and harness. You may want to choose a retractable leash so you can easily adjust the length. Moreover, you should opt for a harness with a clip at the front to prevent your dog from pulling.
Take it slow
Start by getting your dog used to wearing its harness and leash. Once your pet is comfortable with these items, try going for a short walk. Remember to use positive reinforcement, take your time and, most importantly, be consistent.
Have fun
You don’t have to keep your dog restrained for the entire walk. For example, you can let your pet sniff the ground or urinate on trees. However, you shouldn’t let Fido jump on people or chew on garbage.
Visit your local pet store to find the equipment you need for your dog, and don’t hesitate to ask the sales staff for advice.
Meet the degu
Animals from the rodent family, such as hamsters, guinea pigs, rats, mice, and gerbils are popular house pets. Despite their cuddly and energetic disposition, degus, however, are a lesser-known species that are often overlooked. Here’s what makes degus fantastic pets.
Appearance
Degus are small domestic rodents that look like a mix between a gerbil and a squirrel. They weigh around seven to 10 ounces and measure between four and eight inches long. Degus have large, dark eyes, small ears, and soft coats that come in a variety of shades, including a mixture of gray and orange.
Behavior
Degus are shy, curious, clean, resourceful, playful, and affectionate animals. Since they prefer to live in groups, it’s best to adopt at least two degus from the same litter. Although they’re diurnal, these rodents are most active at night. In addition, like guinea pigs, they make warbles, chirps, squeaks, and other sounds to communicate.
Care
Since degus are herbivores, they should be fed a combination of high-quality hay, commercial grain-free food, and fresh vegetables and greens. They also need small branches to chew on.
Your pet rodent will thrive in a spacious, multi-tiered cage with clean water, healthy food, and plenty of socialization.
When given adequate care, degus can live up to 10 years.
Common degus are considered an invasive species in some parts of the United States. Consequently, it’s illegal to own them in California, Utah, Connecticut, and Alaska.
