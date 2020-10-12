5 benefits of orthodontics that’ll make you smile

While most people would prefer not to wear braces, orthodontic treatments can greatly improve your smile. In fact, they can have a dramatic effect on your overall health and well-being. To mark National Orthodontic Health Month, here’s a closer look at the benefits of orthodontics.

1. Healthier teeth

Food particles are more likely to get trapped between misaligned teeth, which also tend to be harder to effectively brush and floss. This increases your risk of developing cavities and gum disease.

2. Less discomfort



A severe malocclusion, which is a condition characterized by crooked teeth or an uneven bite, can cause pain in your jaw and face muscles if left untreated. You may also experience discomfort when you eat.

3. Improved eating

If your teeth don’t line up when you close your mouth, it can be difficult to bite down evenly and properly chew your food. You may need to avoid eating certain things as a result.

4. Clearer speech

Gaps in your smile and overlapping teeth can affect the placement of your tongue and lips when you speak. This might cause a whistling sound or make it harder to pronounce certain words.

5. Higher confidence

If you have crooked teeth, you may try to hide your smile when you talk and laugh. This can impact your self-confidence and may even cause you to hold back in your personal or professional life.

Both adults and children can benefit from orthodontic treatments. Speak with your orthodontist to find the right solution for you or your kids.