5 benefits of raised garden beds

Raised gardening is the practice of growing plants above ground level. Here are five reasons why this method is becoming increasingly popular among gardeners.

1. Easy access. You can design your raised garden bed so you can till the soil, pull weeds, and pick vegetables from a comfortable standing position.

2. Reduced predators. Walled garden beds limit access to many unwanted visitors. Moreover, raised gardens to allow less weed intrusion than ground gardens, making them easy to maintain.

3. Better soil control. Raised garden beds give you better control over variables that can affect the growth of your plants, like drainage, water retention, soil aeration, and PH levels.

4. More abundant harvests. Many gardeners with raised beds report more bountiful fruit and vegetable yields than traditional ground gardens.

5. An asset to your decor. When it comes to outdoor design, raised garden beds give your yard a finished and tailored look.

Whether you build it yourself or purchase a ready-made raised garden bed, your new growing space will require an initial investment. However, you’ll be quickly won over by its numerous advantages.