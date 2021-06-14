Did you know that many species of birds can’t fly? Instead, their bodies are adapted to activities like running or swimming. Here are some examples.

1. Penguins

These aquatic birds are excellent swimmers. Even their bones have evolved to help them stay underwater rather than in the air. While nearly all penguins live in the Southern Hemisphere, you can find them in several places besides Antarctica.

2. Ostriches

These are the tallest and heaviest birds on the planet. They’re also fantastic runners. Thanks to their long, muscular legs and two-toed feet, ostriches can reach speeds of up to 44 miles per hour.

3. Steamer ducks

All four species of this seabird live at the very tip of South America, mostly in Argentina and Chile. Their name refers to the way they use their wings to move through the water, which resembles the wheel paddles of a steamboat.

4. Kiwis

These nocturnal birds from New Zealand are about the size of a chicken, but their wings are so small you can barely see them. Kiwis also don’t have tail feathers, but they do have whiskers like a cat.

5. Cassowaries

These running birds are native to the tropical forests of New Guinea and northeastern Australia. Their feathers are black, but the skin on their neck can be bright blue, yellow, or red. They also have a large bony crest on top of their head.

While you certainly won’t spot any of these birds in your neighborhood, see if you can identify some species in your area on your next walk or bike ride.