Interesting Things to Know
Kids’ Corner: 5 birds that can’t fly
Did you know that many species of birds can’t fly? Instead, their bodies are adapted to activities like running or swimming. Here are some examples.
1. Penguins
These aquatic birds are excellent swimmers. Even their bones have evolved to help them stay underwater rather than in the air. While nearly all penguins live in the Southern Hemisphere, you can find them in several places besides Antarctica.
2. Ostriches
These are the tallest and heaviest birds on the planet. They’re also fantastic runners. Thanks to their long, muscular legs and two-toed feet, ostriches can reach speeds of up to 44 miles per hour.
3. Steamer ducks
All four species of this seabird live at the very tip of South America, mostly in Argentina and Chile. Their name refers to the way they use their wings to move through the water, which resembles the wheel paddles of a steamboat.
4. Kiwis
These nocturnal birds from New Zealand are about the size of a chicken, but their wings are so small you can barely see them. Kiwis also don’t have tail feathers, but they do have whiskers like a cat.
5. Cassowaries
These running birds are native to the tropical forests of New Guinea and northeastern Australia. Their feathers are black, but the skin on their neck can be bright blue, yellow, or red. They also have a large bony crest on top of their head.
While you certainly won’t spot any of these birds in your neighborhood, see if you can identify some species in your area on your next walk or bike ride.
Fly the flag: How well do you know Old Glory?
Every year on June 14, people across the country commemorate the adoption of the United States flag. But how well do you know your Stars and Stripes? Test your knowledge with this quiz.
1. In what year was a design for the national flag approved by the Second Continental Congress?
a) 1765
b) 1777
c) 1783
d) 1863
2. Which president signed into law an Act of Congress designating June 14 as Flag Day?
a) Harry Truman
b) Abraham Lincoln
c) Woodrow Wilson
d) John Hancock
3. How many versions of the United States flag have featured Stars and Stripes?
a) 5
b) 14
c) 27
d) 32
4. Which of these statements is NOT a United States Flag Code guideline?
a) The flag should never be used for advertising purposes
b) The flag should never be used as clothing, bedding or drapery
c) The flag should never touch the ground
d) The flag should never be flown at night or in bad weather
5. When was the 50th star added to the flag of the United States?
a) 1945
b) 1959
c) 1960
d) 1967
6. Which state was the first to make Flag Day a legal holiday?
a) Massachusetts
b) Delaware
c) New Hampshire
d) Pennsylvania
7. How many red and white stripes are on the American flag?
a) 7 red, 6 white
b) 6 red, 6 white
c) 6 red, 7 white
d) 7 red, 7 white
8. What does the United States Flag Code recommend you do with a worn-out flag that’s no longer usable?
a) Cut it up
b) Burn it
c) Recycle it
d) Bury it
No cheating. How did you do?
————————
Answers: 1-b, 2-a, 3-c, 4-d, 5-c, 6-d, 7-a, 8-b
————————
4 ways to liven up your backyard
Do you want to upgrade your backyard this summer? If so, here are a few ideas that may inspire you to transform your outdoor space into a family-friendly oasis.
1. Install a play structure
Purchase and install a play structure for your kids to climb, swing, and slide on. If you’re a skilled DIYer, you can also build your own tire or rope swing. Just make sure everything’s safe.
2. Put in a swimming pool
Both in-ground and above-ground pools are great for the whole family. They provide hours of fun for the kids, and adults can enjoy a refreshing dip or workout.
3. Build a treehouse
It doesn’t need to be big or elaborate for your kids to enjoy having their own treehouse. Just make sure it’s safe, stable, and weatherproof.
4. Create an outdoor theater
All you need is a TV or a projector and a large sheet to have a movie night under the stars. If you have a large backyard, you can add a few speakers to improve the sound quality. You can also layout cushions and blankets to create a cozy atmosphere.
To find the materials you need for your backyard project, visit the stores in your area.
Why vertical farming is becoming more popular
Vertical farming is the practice of growing crops indoors in vertically stacked layers. Often, they’re housed in tall glass buildings where the temperature, humidity, and light conditions can be controlled. Here are a few reasons why vertical farming is gaining popularity.
• It uses less space. Vertical farms can fit inside virtually any size building, thus requiring 98 percent less land. Consequently, vertical farms can feed more people because they can grow more food per square foot than a traditional farm.
• It uses less water. Vertical farms use 95 percent less water than conventional, soil-based growing methods. This is because the water is recycled and can be easily controlled and regulated.
• It uses fewer chemicals. Since vertical farming crops are grown in controlled indoor environments, there are virtually no pests. This means that vertical farms can easily grow organic, pesticide, and herbicide-free crops.
• It produces higher yields. With vertical farming, seasons don’t matter. Since harvests are not climate-related, many crops can be harvested multiple times per year. In addition, being able to create the optimal growing environment leads to increased yields and crop quality.
Vertical farming maximizes the use of natural resources and has the potential to help address food insecurity, save resources and prevent deforestation.
How to choose the right swimsuit
Some people love shopping for swimsuits, while others loathe it. Either way, here are a few tips to help you make the right choice.
Type
Don’t let anyone convince you that you can’t wear a certain type of swimsuit because of your age or body type. All that matters is that you like it, that it’s comfortable, and that it meets your needs. If you want to find a flattering swimsuit that makes you feel confident in your body, ask a salesperson at your local swimwear shop for suggestions.
Use
If you plan on swimming laps or want to spend hours paddleboarding, a sports swimsuit is probably the most practical option. However, if you’ll be lounging by the pool or sipping cocktails on the beach, go ahead and play around with more daring styles.
Quality
If the thought of shopping for a new swimsuit makes you cringe, invest in one that’s high-quality and won’t go out of style. That way, you won’t have to shop for a new one every few years. Conversely, if you like keeping up with the latest trends, buy a few swimsuits in different colors and cuts that you can interchange.
Finding the right swimsuit doesn’t have to be daunting. From one-pieces to bikinis and trikinis to tankinis, there are many styles, cuts, and fits available.
Maintenance
If you want to keep your swimsuit in good shape for years to come, machine-wash it on the gentle cycle with a mild detergent after every use. Make sure to hang dry it indoors or outdoors in the shade. Clothes dryers can damage your swimsuit’s elasticity and the sun can cause the fabric to fade.
Camping: 10 food safety tips
Improper storage, handling, and preparation of your food when camping can make you sick. Here are a few helpful food safety tips to keep in mind during your next outdoor adventure.
1. Prepare and freeze several dishes ahead of time. The frozen meals will last longer and help keep other items cool.
2. Place high-risk foods such as meat and dairy products on the bottom of your cooler. Keep more frequently used items on top to avoid leaving the lid open.
3. Use ice blocks, as they melt slower and last longer than ice cubes.
4. Place your cooler in a shady spot away from direct sunlight, and regularly add ice to make sure your perishables stay at or below 39 F.
5. Eat fresh or cooked meat within two to three days.
6. Wash your hands often, especially before cooking and after touching raw meat.
7. Keep your cooking utensils and work surfaces clean at all times.
8. Rinse meat, vegetables, and fruit with potable water before eating.
9. Use different utensils for each food item, and never let raw meat touch cooked meat.
10. Immediately cover and store leftover food in your cooler.
Lastly, you should keep in mind that high-risk foods that are kept out of the cooler for more than two hours have too much bacteria to safely consume.
Kids’ Corner: 4 tips to help you make friends
If you recently moved to a new town, started at a new school, or would like to know more kids, you might be wondering how to make friends. Here are some tips that can help.
1. Make the first move
Even if you feel embarrassed or a bit scared, take a deep breath and walk over to the kids at the park or in the schoolyard. To break the ice, start by introducing yourself and asking the other kids their names.
2. Show your interest
Keep the conversation going by asking questions about their age, what sports they like, whether they have pets, or any other topics that interest you. Make eye contact and listen carefully to their answers.
3. Invite them to join you
Ask them if they want to play with you by suggesting a fun game or offering to share your toys. If they’re in the middle of an activity, such as building a sandcastle or looking for bugs, you can also ask to help.
4. Participate in activities
Talk to your parents about signing up for an extracurricular activity you want to try. This is a great way to make friends because you’ll have at least one interest in common with the other kids in the group.
From inviting classmates over for a barbecue to playing at the park rather than in the backyard, there are plenty of ways to make friends. Just remember to be yourself.
