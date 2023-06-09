5 bonding activities to do with your dad

Although you can buy your dad a beautiful or thoughtful gift, sometimes spending quality time together is the best present of all. Here are five bonding activities to do with your dad on this special day.

1. Go to the movies

Whether your dad loves comedies, heart-pounding action films, or psychological thrillers, there are plenty of good flicks to watch on Father’s Day. Reserve seats at a nearby movie theatre and splurge on popcorn and drinks to complete the day.

2. Plan a spa day

Spa days aren’t just for the ladies. If your dad appreciates being pampered, book him a luxurious massage, pedicure, or facial. Make sure you join him to create lasting memories.

3. Get out in nature

Enjoy the great outdoors with Dad by hitting a local hiking or biking trail. Pack a picnic lunch with his favorite goodies to make the most of the day.

4. Play board games

Check out a board game café with your dad for the evening. You can play an unlimited number of games and enjoy a good meal. Get ready to strategize your way to a win.

5. Go to a beer or spirits tasting

If your dad enjoys knocking back a few cold ones or casually sipping on fine whiskey, arrange a tasting at a local brewery or distillery to discover a new favorite.

You don’t have to spend much money to have loads of fun!