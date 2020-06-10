5 bucket list trips for motorcyclists

If you’re looking for the perfect stretch of road to ride your motorcycle, twists, turns and beautiful vistas are a must. Here are five bucket list-worthy roads to travel by motorcycle at least once in your lifetime.

1. Cabot Trail, Nova Scotia

This route combines winding forest roads with awe-inspiring coastal views, making it a perfect choice for motorcyclists who want to connect with nature. Although you can complete the trail’s 185 miles in a day, the area’s abundance of beautiful campgrounds might tempt you to slow down and savor the journey.

2. U.S. 129, North Carolina



If you’re looking for a thrill, this route is for you. Known as the Tail of the Dragon, this challenging road packs 318 curves into just 11 miles as it winds through the Deals Gap mountain pass along the state line between North Carolina and Tennessee.

3. Icefields Parkway, Alberta

You’ll want to take your time riding the 141 miles between Lake Louise and Jasper, where majestic wildlife and striking views of the Canadian Rocky Mountains abound.

4. Blue Ridge Parkway, United States

Do yourself a favor and ride at least part of this national parkway through North Carolina and Virginia in the fall. Its 469 miles connect the lush forests of two national parks: The Great Smoky Mountains and Shenandoah. There’s no shortage of scenic vistas on this route.

5. San Juan Skyway, Colorado

Experience some of the most stunning scenery the United States has to offer along this 236-mile loop. The road’s twists and turns are exhilarating to navigate, but be sure to also stop and explore some of the historic mining towns on the way.

No matter which route you choose for your next motorcycle trip, make sure your bike is in prime condition and that you check the weather forecast before you leave.