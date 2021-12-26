5 business email etiquette tips

As remote work becomes increasingly popular, employees are sending out more digital messages than ever. Here are five tips to help you craft a perfectly polished business email.

1. Include a subject line. Don’t leave the subject line blank. Include a clear and concise header that accurately reflects the content of your email.

2. Use a professional greeting. Avoid using laid-back salutations such as “Hi folks” or “Hey guys.” Instead, start your email with phrases such as “Good morning,” “Good afternoon,” “Good evening” or simply “Hello.”

3. Keep the message brief. Use short paragraphs and formatting such as bullet points to make your emails easy to skim. In addition, instead of sending a long email, consider arranging a phone or video call to get your message across.

4. Proofread the message. Take the time to re-read and spell-check your emails to ensure they make sense and have the right tone before you press send.

5. Reply to all emails promptly. Try to reply to all emails within 24 hours, even if it’s just to acknowledge that you received the message.

Lastly, emails can easily be misinterpreted without context. Consequently, be careful about making jokes or using sarcasm as you don’t want to confuse or offend the recipient.