5 car myths debunked

Car myths can be difficult to dispel. Here are five common beliefs about driving that simply aren’t true.

1. Myth: Premium gasoline is best

Fact: Only certain vehicles require premium gasoline. If your owner’s manual doesn’t recommend using high octane fuel, there’s no point in wasting your money. Doing so won’t improve the performance of your vehicle.

2. Myth: You must warm up your car before driving it in the winter

Fact: Most vehicles only need to warm up for about 30 seconds. In fact, idling your car for extended periods of time can harm the engine by diluting the oil.

3. Myth: It’s illegal to drive in sandals

Fact: Though it’s dangerous to wear sandals while driving, there aren’t any laws that prevent you from doing so.

4. Myth: Drinking coffee or opening a window can get rid of fatigue

Fact: There’s no quick cure for fatigue. Driving while sleepy can be just as dangerous as driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

5. Myth: You can use your winter tires in summer

Fact: Though it may seem like a way to save money, driving with winter tires in the summer can increase your fuel consumption and braking distance and cause you to hydroplane.

If you have any questions about driving or maintaining your car, contact your local mechanic.