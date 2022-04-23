5 clever cooking tips

Whether you’re new to cooking or have been whipping up gourmet dishes for years, there’s always more you can learn. Here are five tips to level up your cooking game.

1. Don’t overcrowd the pan

Food releases moisture as it cooks. Therefore, if you overcrowd your pan, the food will steam instead of sear. This will leave you with mushy, dry, and unappetizing food.

2. Taste as you cook

It’s a good idea to taste your food while you cook. This will help ensure the dish is cooked properly and isn’t over or under-seasoned.

3. Preheat your pan

Always let your pan heat up for a few minutes before cooking. Carefully hover your hand over the pan to feel when it’s hot. If you’re using butter, simply wait for it to melt.

4. Don’t add oil to your pasta water

Putting oil in your pasta water prevents the sauce from sticking to the noodles. Instead, drizzle your cooked pasta with a bit of olive oil.

5. Read through the entire recipe

Making sure you understand the recipe you want to use will help you manage your time wisely so that the entire dish comes together at the right time.

