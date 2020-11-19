5 colorful fish for your first aquarium

If you want to set up your first aquarium, you might be wondering which species to adopt. Here are five colorful suggestions that are great for beginners.

1. Cape Lopez lyretail

These speckled orange fish live in pairs, and a small aquarium with plenty of plants to hide among will suit them well. Just make sure the tank has a lid because they love to jump.

2. Guppy



Commonly called rainbow fish because of their colorful scales, this species is easy to care for and reproduces quickly. To avoid aggressive behavior, a ratio of three females per male is recommended.

3. Betta

These fish come in a variety of colors and can thrive in a modest-sized bowl with warm water. Also known as Siamese fighting fish, you should only have one of these species in an aquarium.

4. Cardinal tetra

These active and vibrant fish can live peacefully in a community aquarium. In fact, it’s recommended to have at least 10 of these schooling species in a tank.

5. Zebrafish

Also known as danio rerio, this is a robust species that live in schools. Although they’re content in room temperature water, zebrafish require a tank volume of at least 52 gallons.

To make sure you choose the right quantity and species of fish for your aquarium, speak with a sales associate at your local pet store.