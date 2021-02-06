5 common decorating mistakes (and how to fix them)

Is your decor looking a little lackluster? Here are five common decorating mistakes and some suggestions for how you can fix them.

1. No focal point

A focal point lends balance, harmony, and cohesion to space. It can be a fireplace, a mirror, a piece of art, or an architectural feature. When designing a room, start with the focal point and build around it.

2. Undersized rug



The size of a rug should be large enough for all the furniture in a given space. Avoid choosing a rug that’s too small for the area, as this can make your design look disjointed.

3. Excessive pillows

Too many pillows can overwhelm a space and make your couches and chairs impractical to sit on. Instead, display a modest amount and swap them out as the seasons change.

4. Unbalanced lighting

Use multiple types of lighting in every room. A combination of overhead lights, standing lamps, and task lighting will ensure you have the right ambiance and ample illumination in your home.

5. Uncomfortable seating

Opt for dining room chairs and living room couches that are comfortable to sit on rather than just stylish. Be sure to try before you buy, as this is the best strategy for finding pieces you can comfortably sit on for hours.

Remember, you don’t have to tackle design issues on your own. An interior designer or decorator can help you pinpoint problem areas and come up with creative solutions.