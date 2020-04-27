5 common myths about lung cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in North America, killing more people every year than breast and prostate cancer combined. In spite of this, there are persistent misconceptions about the disease, and these should be dispelled. Here are five common myths about it.

1. Only smokers get lung cancer. Fifteen percent of lung cancers diagnosed in the West occurs in lifelong non-smokers. This is because exposure to second-hand smoke or radon, along with things like a history of lung disease, can potentially cause lung cancer.

2. It’s futile to cease tobacco use once diagnosed. Lung cancer patients who give up smoking experience fewer complications after surgery. Quitting also improves the effectiveness of cancer treatment and reduces the risk of new tumors developing.

3. Lung cancer is a self-inflicted disease. Lung cancer can occur in any individual, regardless of tobacco use history. In addition, smoking is a serious addiction and many people pick up the habit because of powerful societal, cultural and economic factors. The stigma around lung cancer is such that many patients receive little to no support from their community even though it’s a devastating diagnosis.

4. Most lung cancers are caught early. In North America, only between 15 and 20 percent of lung cancers are caught in the early, localized stages. More often than not, the cancer has spread.

5. There’s no way to screen for lung cancer. It’s recommended that high-risk people undergo low dose computed tomography (CT) scans. Pilot studies are being conducted to evaluate the feasibility of large-scale screening programs.

Despite advancements in treatments, lung cancer remains a deadly disease. Speak to your doctor about your risk factors to find out whether early screening is an option for you.