5 components of a cozy nursery

If you have a baby on the way, you’ll probably want to think about creating a nursery. Here are five design elements to incorporate into the room.

1. A soft, neutral palette

Create a soothing space with light tones and pastel colors. Options like seafoam green, lavender, and cream are lovely alternatives to the traditional pale pink and baby blue. Be sure to use eco-friendly paint that doesn’t contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

2. A durable floor



Favor strong materials like bamboo, cork, and vinyl that will provide a comfortable play surface for your infant. Avoid flooring with a glossy finish as it will highlight every scratch and imperfection. A soft rug makes a nice addition to the space, and there are colors and designs for every taste.

3. An ergonomic chair

A comfortable place to feed, soothe, and read to your baby is essential. Opt for a rocking chair, glider, or simply one with sufficient padding. For those 3 a.m. wake-up calls, treat yourself to a rocking ottoman as well so you’ll have a place to rest your feet.

4. A versatile changing table

An increasing number of vendors now offer multi-purpose changing tables that double as a dresser or bookcase. In addition to being an attractive piece of furniture, you’ll have plenty of storage space for clothes and toys as your child gets older.

5. A safe place to sleep

Before you purchase a new or second-hand crib, make sure it adheres to the latest government safety standards. This includes having a tight-fitting mattress and bars that are no more than 2-3/8 inches apart. You should also be aware that drop-side cribs are a hazard and their sale is prohibited.

For the finishing touches, install a roller shade or thick curtains to make nap time easier. You should also include a few lighting options such as a ceiling light, table lamp, and nightlight.