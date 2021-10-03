Home
5 considerations when buying wireless headphones
Whether you’re listening to your favorite music, watching TV, or playing video games, you probably want to enjoy superb sound quality without the hassle of a cord getting in the way. Here are five things to think about when shopping for a pair of wireless headphones.
1. Comfort. On-ear headphones are lighter and smaller than their over-ear counterparts, which makes them more portable. However, since over-ear headphones are larger than on-ear models, they tend to have more cushioning and are typically more comfortable to wear for long periods of time.
2. Quality. On-ear headphones are less efficient at low frequencies, whereas over-ear headphones offer better sound quality. You may want to look for a noise-canceling model to block out any ambient sounds that could interfere with your listening enjoyment.
3. Battery life. Whether you plan to use them outdoors, on long road trips, or for video conferencing calls, the battery life of your headphones is an important factor. Some headphones can last up to 25 hours before needing a charge.
4. Compatibility. Make sure the headphones you want to buy are compatible with your smartphone, computer, video game console, or other devices you wish to use before you purchase them.
5. Convenience. If you’ll primarily be using your headphones when you’re on the go, you may want to opt for a foldable model. If you need headphones with a microphone, look for a set that has this feature.
When shopping for wireless headphones, it’s a good idea to try on several models first to ensure the pair you select is comfortable.
4 perks you enjoy when you buy local
There are many economic and environmental benefits of buying local. But did you know this practice also offers several perks to you as a consumer? Here are four reasons to shop closer to home.
1. You get to be part of a story. The merchants in your area have overcome obstacles and worked hard to build a thriving business. They’ll undoubtedly be happy to share their story, which continues in part because of your patronage.
2. You get to support good causes. The choice to buy local is a sustainable, ethical, and socially responsible one. Among other things, you’ll reduce your carbon footprint and show your preference for companies that ensure proper working conditions.
3. You get to enjoy added value. When you buy local, you receive more than just a product. Whether it’s the story behind it, the quality of the item, or the sense of community your purchase provides, there’s plenty to be proud of.
4. You get to choose the best. Goods from local producers are designed and manufactured to improve your daily life and allow you to get the most out of them. When it comes to food, buying local means gaining access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
What are you waiting for? Visit the shops in our area today.
4 facts you might not know about bullying
Every year, National Bullying Prevention Month is observed in schools and communities across the country. The purpose of this awareness month, which takes place in October, is to eradicate bullying by educating people of all ages about its prevalence and impact. Here are some realities about this harmful behavior that needs to be acknowledged.
1. Kids don’t grow out of bullying
Unless children face meaningful consequences and learn that bullying is unacceptable, this behavior is likely to persist through adolescence and into adulthood. It can also evolve into dating violence, workplace harassment, and domestic abuse.
2. Bullying can cause serious harm
Bullied children are more likely to experience headaches, stomach aches, anxiety, and depression. They’re also at greater risk of long-term mental health problems and suicide. Additionally, children who bully are more likely to use drugs and engage in criminal activity.
3. Fighting back makes bullying worse
While children should be encouraged to stand up to bullies, retaliating with violence, insults or other aggressive behaviors can lead to more persistent and severe bullying. Responding assertively and reporting bullying to an adult are more effective strategies.
4. Peers can stop bullying in seconds
Most bullying incidents happen when peers are watching, and their reaction plays a major role in reinforcing or stopping the behavior. In fact, research shows that when peers intervene, more than half of the time the bullying stops within 10 seconds.
It’s only by dispelling myths about bullying and teaching children to develop healthy relationships that the issue can be properly addressed and bullying can be eradicated for good.
Can betta fish live with other fish?
Betta fish, also known as the Siamese fighting fish, are notoriously aggressive and territorial. Some are so defensive they can’t live in a tank with other fish. Others are less aggressive and can share their habitat under the right conditions. Here are a few things to consider when determining if your betta can live with other fish.
Tank size
On their own, betta fish only need a five-gallon tank. If you’re looking to get them a companion, you’ll need to have at least a 10- or 15-gallon tank. Remember to include lots of plants, decorations, and other hiding places so that your betta fish has somewhere to go if it’s stressed.
Tankmates
Don’t put bettas in a tank with brightly colored, energetic, or aggressive fish. Choose a companion with dull colors that won’t be perceived as a threat. You should also look for bottom dwellers and other fish that won’t inhabit the same area of the tank as your betta fish.
Gender
Male betta fish are more aggressive than females. Two males should never be put in a tank together.
It’s best to introduce tank mates when your betta fish is still young. Remain cautious at first and be prepared to separate your fish if they fight.
Kids’ Corner: Quiz – World languages
Did you know that more than 7,000 languages are spoken around the world? Here’s a short quiz to test your knowledge about this subject.
1. What’s the most widely spoken native language in the world?
a) English
b) Mandarin
c) Spanish
2. Approximately how many languages are spoken in Indonesia?
a) 100
b) 400
c) 700
3. What are the three official languages of Belgium?
a) French, Spanish and Danish
b) French, Dutch and German
c) French, English, and Finnish
4. In which U.S. state do some people speak French?
a) Louisiana
b) Wisconsin
c) Illinois
—————————
Answers:
1. b) There are more than one billion people who speak Mandarin as their first language, compared to nearly 500 million who speak Spanish and about 400 million who speak English.
2. c) More than 700 languages are spoken across the country more than 13,500 islands.
3. b) Belgium is divided into language zones or regions.
4. a) Some schools in Louisiana are taught entirely in French.
—————————
4 tips for purchasing a video game console
Video game consoles provide hours of fun for people of all ages. Here are a few tips to help you find the perfect model.
1. Backward compatibility. If you own several old games or want to purchase retro games, make sure they can be played on your new console. Some models allow you to use old discs, while others only let you purchase digital copies of older games.
2. Exclusive games. Every console has its own exclusive content, so make sure the video game console you purchase supports the games you enjoy most.
3. Graphics. Depending on what type of screen you’re playing on and how crisp you want the graphics to be, you may want a console that supports a 4K, HDR gaming experience.
4. Online play. If you enjoy playing online multiplayer games, you should ask your friends which consoles they own, so you can meet up and play on the same server.
If you don’t know much about gaming consoles, don’t hesitate to ask the sales staff at your local electronics store for help.
A guide to using parental controls
The internet can be a dangerous place for children. Cyberbullying, sexual predators, malware, and phishing are just some threats they can encounter online. Plus, too much screen time can disrupt their sleep cycle and negatively affect their mental and physical health.
Nevertheless, there are many benefits to letting kids use the internet, and parental controls can be installed to ensure their experiences are positive and safe. Here are some ways you can use them to keep your children protected:
• Limit their screen time
• Monitor their devices
• Track their location
• Increase their online safety
• Prevent unauthorized purchases
• Block inappropriate content
Though it’s a good idea to use parental controls, you should also educate your children about online safety and proper net etiquette. Explain the risks of using the internet, and teach them how to identify potential threats. This will allow them to develop a sense of autonomy and provide them with the skills they need to use the internet responsibly.
Remember that parental controls should be used to protect your children, not to invade their privacy. If you’re worried about your kids being bullied or some other issue, talk to them about it. You can also seek advice from a professional counselor or psychologist.
