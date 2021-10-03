5 considerations when buying wireless headphones

Whether you’re listening to your favorite music, watching TV, or playing video games, you probably want to enjoy superb sound quality without the hassle of a cord getting in the way. Here are five things to think about when shopping for a pair of wireless headphones.

1. Comfort. On-ear headphones are lighter and smaller than their over-ear counterparts, which makes them more portable. However, since over-ear headphones are larger than on-ear models, they tend to have more cushioning and are typically more comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

2. Quality. On-ear headphones are less efficient at low frequencies, whereas over-ear headphones offer better sound quality. You may want to look for a noise-canceling model to block out any ambient sounds that could interfere with your listening enjoyment.

3. Battery life. Whether you plan to use them outdoors, on long road trips, or for video conferencing calls, the battery life of your headphones is an important factor. Some headphones can last up to 25 hours before needing a charge.

4. Compatibility. Make sure the headphones you want to buy are compatible with your smartphone, computer, video game console, or other devices you wish to use before you purchase them.

5. Convenience. If you’ll primarily be using your headphones when you’re on the go, you may want to opt for a foldable model. If you need headphones with a microphone, look for a set that has this feature.

When shopping for wireless headphones, it’s a good idea to try on several models first to ensure the pair you select is comfortable.