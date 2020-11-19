Health
5 creative ways to keep busy this winter
Making art can contribute to your overall health and well-being by helping to improve cognition, concentration, self-esteem, and more. If you want to reap these benefits and stave off boredom this winter, here are five creative activities to try.
1. Painting
If you don’t feel comfortable starting with a blank canvas, a paint-by-numbers kit is an ideal way to familiarize yourself with this hobby. In addition to improving your dexterity, painting provides a chance to put your worries aside and create beautiful artwork.
2. Crafting
3. Singing
Whether you prefer to belt out your favorite lyrics in the shower, car, or kitchen, singing is a great way to let loose and express your emotions. Even if you don’t think you have a good voice, this pastime can boost your confidence and reduce your stress.
4. Coloring
Adult coloring requires concentration and precision as it usually involves filling in mandalas and other complex patterns. In addition to reducing stress, this activity stimulates both the logical and creative sides of your brain.
5. Photography
This art form can help you gain a new perspective of the world. Plus, it’s a great way to hone your observation skills and express yourself. From magnificent vistas and bustling cityscapes to portraits of your pets and family members, you can use any type of camera to capture moments that fill you with joy.
If you want to add a social element to your creative activities, find out if your local community center, library, or retirement home offers classes. Alternatively, you can plan weekly art sessions with friends and family members.
Health
7 tips for achieving your fitness goals
Have you decided to start going to the gym? If so, here are seven tips for following through on your exercise goals.
1. Find a gym you like
Visit the gyms in your area and choose the one that suits you best. Some things to consider are the price, equipment, services, opening hours, clientele, and amenities (in particular, the locker room). You should also assess a facility’s cleanliness and find out how busy the place is during the times you plan to exercise.
2. Get a gym buddy
3. Gear up
Having the right clothing and equipment will help you feel more comfortable at the gym. At the minimum, get a good pair of shoes, breathable exercise attire, and a decent gym bag.
4. Get expert advice
Consider hiring a trainer or other fitness professional to help you create a personalized exercise plan. This will help you make the most effective use of your time at the gym.
5. Track your progress
By regularly noting your weight, body measurements, blood pressure, and other progress markers, you’ll be able to see how much your hard work pays off. This will help keep you motivated.
6. Challenge yourself
To make progress, you need to keep pushing past your comfort zone. For example, if you continue to curl 15 pounds when it’s no longer heavy for you, you won’t make further gains. Bump up to a higher weight or harder type of exercise when you’re ready.
7. Celebrate your achievements
Have you been regularly working out for a month? Have you lost 10 pounds? Reward yourself when you reach milestones. You could buy that tech gadget you’ve had your eye on, get a massage, or enjoy a night out with your exercise buddy — whatever you choose.
Lastly, when you’re at the gym, avoid comparing yourself to others. No two people are the same, and the guy doing 300-pound deadlifts also had to start somewhere.
Health
What’s the difference between Type 1 and 2 diabetes?
Diabetes is an incredibly pervasive disease that affects more than 34 million Americans. Given its prevalence in the United States, and in recognition of November as National Diabetes Month, here’s a look at the differences between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
Insulin production
Insulin is a hormone that enables cells to absorb glucose. People who have Type 1 diabetes can’t produce insulin, a function that normally takes place in the pancreas. Those with Type 2 diabetes either don’t produce sufficient insulin or can’t absorb it effectively. In both cases, a lack of insulin makes it difficult to regulate blood sugar levels.
Risk factors
In contrast, Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that researchers suspect is linked to genetics and certain environmental factors.
Treatment
A person with Type 1 diabetes must use an insulin pump or inject the hormone to ensure their body can properly regulate blood sugar. While someone with Type 2 diabetes might also be prescribed insulin, there are other ways to manage the condition. These include eating healthy, exercising regularly, managing stress, and maintaining healthy body weight.
To learn more about this disease, visit diabetes.org.
What is prediabetes?
Prediabetes is characterized by abnormally high blood sugar levels that aren’t elevated enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. Since prediabetes is asymptomatic, it’s important to speak with your doctor about risk factors and screening tests.
Health
Medication safety tips for seniors
Here are a few tips for the safe use of medications among older adults.
• Keep an up-to-date list of the prescription and over-the-counter medicines you take. Write down how much, how often, and why you take each medication. Bring this list with you every time you go see the pharmacist or any other health-care professional.
• Before you start taking a new medicine, consult your pharmacist to ensure it won’t adversely interact with your other medications. You should also carefully read the instructions that come with it and speak with your pharmacist if you have any questions.
• Take medications according to your health-care provider’s instructions. Adhere to the recommended dosage, frequency, and duration of the treatment. Always consult your doctor before you stop taking a prescription medication.
• Never take someone else’s prescription medications or give yours to another person. Keep medicines out of the reach of children. If you have extra or expired medications, bring them to your pharmacist for safe disposal.
For more drug safety tips and information about your specific situation, speak with your doctor or pharmacist.
A note to caregivers
If you’re responsible for giving an elderly person their medication, make sure you avoid distractions while preparing and administering it. A drug mix-up, the wrong dosage, or combining certain medicines with specific types of food can have potentially fatal consequences.
Health
3 ways to avoid loneliness if you have reduced mobility
If you live alone and have reduced mobility, it can be difficult to ward off loneliness. Here are three tips to help you feel less isolated, even if you’re largely confined to your home.
1. Connect with loved ones
You might not be able to visit your friends or family members in person, but there are still numerous ways to stay in touch. Phone calls, emails, social media, and video conferences are great tools to help you avoid feeling cut off from the people you love.
2. Rediscover old hobbies
3. Adopt a cat or dog
The comforting presence of a pet can greatly improve your mood if you live alone. Both cats and dogs make excellent companions who can give and receive affection. Plus, having someone to take care of can strengthen your sense of purpose.
Finally, consider writing in a journal on a regular basis to help you organize your thoughts and deal with your emotions as they come up.
Health
Fauquier Health welcomes new OB/GYN provider, Dr. Elise Diamond
Fauquier Health announced today that Elise Diamond, MD, MPH, has joined its staff and will be offering obstetrics and gynecology services to the residents of Fauquier and surrounding counties. Dr. Diamond will join Dr. Barry Aron and Nurse Midwife, Monica Freidline, at the Fauquier Health OB/GYN clinic located at 253 Veterans Drive, Suite 210, in Warrenton, Virginia.
Dr. Diamond graduated from the University of South Florida – Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa, Florida in 2016. Prior to that she worked in public health and clinical research for several years. She recently completed her residency training at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Georgetown University in Washington, DC.
Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health, commented, “We understand the need to provide full spectrum care to women of all ages and are beyond excited to welcome Dr. Diamond as our newest OB/GYN provider. Dr. Diamond will have a strong focus on labor and delivery, high risk pregnancy and minimally-invasive gynecological surgery. I know she will be a great asset to our growing clinic.”
Dr. Diamond is accepting appointments now and will begin seeing patients starting on November 1, 2020 at the Fauquier Health OB/GYN office at 253 Veterans Lane, Warrenton, Virginia. To schedule an appointment today, please call 540.316.5930. For additional details, please visit Find a Provider on FauquierHealth.org or FHDoctors.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling (540) 316-5000.
Health
What to look for in a frozen meal
It’s hard to deny that a frozen meal, ready in minutes, is a practical option at the end of a hectic day. The downside is they tend to be a poor source of nutrients. You’ll need to be careful with your selection if you want your ready-made meal to be an acceptable alternative to a home-cooked one. Here are a few things to look for on the Nutrition Facts label.
• Protein. Light frozen dinners geared toward weight loss tend to be low in protein. You’ll need a meal that contains at least 15 grams of protein to satiate your hunger.
• Fiber. To keep you feeling full and reduce your temptation to snack, look for frozen meals that have at least two grams of fiber.
• Sodium. Most frozen dinners are high in salt, even if they don’t taste salty. The sodium content of your meal shouldn’t exceed 600 milligrams.
• Fats. You should aim to not exceed 15 grams of fat per meal, and make sure no more than three grams of it is saturated. Avoid fried food, cream sauces, and puff pastries.
Remember that you can always fill the nutritional gaps in your frozen meals with quick, fresh sides. If a dish doesn’t have enough protein, complete your meal with a small bowl of Greek yogurt or a hard-boiled egg. If a dish is lacking vegetables, throw together a salad or pour yourself a glass of low-sodium vegetable juice.
King Cartoons
Wind: 7mph S
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 30.54"Hg
UV index: 2
64/45°F
55/48°F