5 creative ways to keep busy this winter

Making art can contribute to your overall health and well-being by helping to improve cognition, concentration, self-esteem, and more. If you want to reap these benefits and stave off boredom this winter, here are five creative activities to try.

1. Painting

If you don’t feel comfortable starting with a blank canvas, a paint-by-numbers kit is an ideal way to familiarize yourself with this hobby. In addition to improving your dexterity, painting provides a chance to put your worries aside and create beautiful artwork.

2. Crafting



Do-it-yourself projects help preserve your fine motor skills and engage your imagination. From greeting cards and murals to scrapbooks and macramé, there’s no shortage of what you can create. For inspiration, look online, or visit your local library.

3. Singing

Whether you prefer to belt out your favorite lyrics in the shower, car, or kitchen, singing is a great way to let loose and express your emotions. Even if you don’t think you have a good voice, this pastime can boost your confidence and reduce your stress.

4. Coloring

Adult coloring requires concentration and precision as it usually involves filling in mandalas and other complex patterns. In addition to reducing stress, this activity stimulates both the logical and creative sides of your brain.

5. Photography

This art form can help you gain a new perspective of the world. Plus, it’s a great way to hone your observation skills and express yourself. From magnificent vistas and bustling cityscapes to portraits of your pets and family members, you can use any type of camera to capture moments that fill you with joy.

If you want to add a social element to your creative activities, find out if your local community center, library, or retirement home offers classes. Alternatively, you can plan weekly art sessions with friends and family members.