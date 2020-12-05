5 dashboard warning lights and what they mean

Dashboard warning lights turn on when there’s a problem with your car. If the light is red, the issue is urgent. If it’s yellow, the problem is less pressing but should be remedied as soon as possible. Here are five dashboard warning lights that drivers should be familiar with.

1. Engine temperature warning light

This light indicates that the engine is too hot. Overheating is usually caused by low coolant levels or a coolant leak. If this light comes on when you’re driving, pull over and turn off the car. If you have coolant on hand, add it to your vehicle once the engine cools. If you don’t have any coolant, you may need to have your car towed.

2. Tire pressure warning light



This light tells you that there isn’t enough air in one or more of your tires. Low tire pressure increases gas consumption and your risk of being in an accident. Pull into a gas station as soon as possible to put air in your tires.

3. Anti-lock brake warning light

This light indicates that the anti-lock braking system (ABS) isn’t working properly. If it turns on, drive cautiously to avoid scenarios in which you’d need to rely on your ABS and make an appointment to have your brakes inspected as soon as possible.

4. Icy road warning light

When the temperature dips below 37 F, roads get icy. This warning light gives you a heads up that you may need to adjust your driving due to icy road conditions.

5. Traction control light

When this light flickers on, it’s to tell you that your tires are spinning. Ease up on the gas to recover traction.

Consult the user’s manual of your vehicle to learn the meaning of your other dashboard warning lights.