5 DIY painting projects to refresh your home

It’s amazing what a little paint can do. Here are five fun and easy projects that can have a major impact on the look and feel of your home.

1. Garage. Elevate your home’s curb appeal by giving the garage doors a facelift. Choose a color that matches the trim and shutters and complements the house’s other exterior features.

2. Dresser. If you have a dingy old set of drawers or want to give a boring room a boost, consider refurbishing your wooden dresser. Use a punchy color if you want to create interest, but opt for a neutral if you prefer the piece to blend in.

3. Front door. First impressions matter. Make a great one by choosing a bright, welcoming color for your front door.

4. Cabinets. In a kitchen, painting the cabinets can completely redefine the look and feel of the space. When choosing a color, consider the hues in your backsplash, countertop, floor, and walls.

5. Shelves. If you have built-in shelves, consider painting them a bold color to draw attention to your collections, photographs, and books.

To find paint and brushes, visit your local hardware and paint stores. For bigger painting projects in your home, consider hiring a professional.