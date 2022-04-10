5 Easter gifts that aren’t chocolate

Do you want to spoil your loved ones for Easter? If chocolate isn’t the ideal option, here are five gift ideas to consider.

1. A book

Give your little one a collection of Easter stories or a book starring a bunny. If you want to buy a gift for someone who loves baking, a cookbook is a great option.

2. A board game

Pick out a board game that features rabbits, chickens, or eggs. A game with an egg-hunting or seek-and-find concept is also suitable.

3. Tableware

Easter-themed tableware is sure to please. For example, you could give your loved one a cute rabbit mug or a set of pastel egg cups.

4. A decorative object

Hen, chick and rabbit figurines, and stuffed animals are great gifts for little ones. Additionally, these trinkets can be incorporated into your Easter decor.

5. Flowers

Bouquets of flowers and potted plants are simple gifts that show you care. Tulips, lilies, daffodils, and hyacinth flowers are classic Easter blooms.

Find these and other great gifts by visiting your local stores.