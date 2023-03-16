Connect with us

5 easy-to-grow annuals

Published

7 hours ago

on

Looking for showy, brightly colored flowers to give your flowerbeds new life this summer? Look no further than these five easy-to-grow annuals.

1. Wax begonias do well in various conditions and don’t need much to thrive. They bloom from late spring through late fall.

2. Canna lilies are tropical-looking annuals. These low-maintenance beauties come in a wide range of sizes — from dwarf varieties to ones that grow up to eight feet tall.

3. Zinnias come in various striking shades. They take about four to seven days to germinate and 50 to 55 days to bloom.


4. Cleomes, also called spider flowers, are fast-growing annuals. These stunners grow six feet tall and are great as a backdrop in borders.

5. Rudbeckia, commonly called black-eyed Susans, are bright-yellow daisy-like flowers that provide a pop of color in late summer.

Visit your local garden store to purchase seeds and get started.

How to clean your walls without damaging the paint

Published

7 hours ago

on

March 16, 2023

By

Washing painted walls can be tricky and requires special care. Follow these steps to avoid marring the paint or leaving unsightly scuffs.

1. Gently remove dust and cobwebs with a vacuum cleaner or duster.

2. Place old towels along the baseboards to absorb excess water.

3. Wash the walls with a sponge or mop, working from top to bottom. Gently scrub away stains as needed. Water alone is usually sufficient for surface dirt, but you may need to use a mild detergent for stubborn stains.


4. Dry the cleaned and rinsed surfaces with a fresh cloth as you go.

Psst! The darker the paint color and the more matte the finish, the less scrubbing you should do.

Do you have high walls that are nearly impossible to reach? Use a telescopic mop or hire a professional cleaner.

Home

4 hardy perennial herbs to grow in your garden

Published

3 days ago

on

March 13, 2023

By

Perennial herbs are easy to grow, enhance your cooking, and return year after year with little effort. Here are four hardy herbs to try growing.

1. Chives have a mild onion flavor, similar to leeks, which enhances the taste of soups, dips, and baked potatoes. Beyond extra watering in sweltering weather, chives need almost no attention.

2. Oregano is a Mediterranean must-have. Its mellow, earthy flavor goes well with various dishes, including pizza, pasta, and vinaigrettes. Oregano happily grows in the ground or a container.

3. Thyme is a grassy herb with floral notes. It holds its flavor in cooking, pairing well with ingredients like garlic, olive oil, and tomatoes. Thyme is relatively drought-tolerant and trouble-free once established.


4. Mint is a tenacious herb with a robust, refreshing flavor that complements lamb dishes, peas, and cocktails. Mint can be invasive, but growing it in pots can contain the spread.

Pick up everything you need to start your perennial herb garden at your local plant nursery.

Home

How to determine if wind power is right for your home

Published

4 days ago

on

March 12, 2023

By

For years, experts have praised the merits of solar energy. However, harnessing the power of the wind can be just as effective. Before investing in a small wind turbine for your home, here are a few things to consider.

What’s the cost?
Typically, the cost of purchasing and installing a wind turbine can be recouped over several years. You may also qualify for a government grant, rebate, or tax incentive to make the purchase more affordable.

What’s the average wind speed in your area?
Generally, a residential wind turbine is only a worthy investment if your area regularly receives winds of at least 10 miles per hour. It’s also important to know the variation in wind speed.

What’s the geographic location of your home?
Ensure there aren’t many obstacles that could impact how much wind reaches your home. For example, outdoor structures like garages, sheds, and barns can obstruct wind flow. Moreover, trees and rock formations can impact wind resources.


What are the zoning restrictions in your area?
Check your local zoning laws to determine if you’re allowed to install a residential wind turbine. Remember that the wind turbine must be three times the height of tall obstacles. Some areas have maximum height restrictions.

Installing a small wind turbine for a home can be an excellent way to generate renewable energy.

 

Home

Tips for your child’s first fishing trip

Published

6 days ago

on

March 10, 2023

By

Are you ready to introduce your child to the joys of fishing? Remember these tips to ensure your first fishing trip together gets them hooked.

Safety first
Before you make the trip, educate your child about safety. Practicing in your backyard will help familiarize them with safe behaviors and help you prepare for having your child come along with you. Safety education doesn’t have to scare your child. Showing them the right way to handle a hook and cast a line will empower them, foster a sense of pride and build their anticipation.

Keep it simple
When it comes to fishing spots, focus on quantity over quality. You may love long quiet hours waiting for “the big one,” but your child may not fare well without frequent stimulation. Scout out a place where you’re likely to get lots of nibbles, even if the quality of catch isn’t up to your usual standard.

Rather than overwhelm your child with a display of all your favorite flies and lures, it’s best to stick to simple equipment. Your local outfitter can advise you on a good starter rod and tackle.


Create a happy memory
Quality time with your child is your goal. If you’re a highly focused angler, you may need to remind yourself that your child’s first fishing trip isn’t the time to set challenging goals. You may have to sacrifice peace and quiet for more childlike fun. Bring along snacks to keep them occupied. Be willing to take a break from fishing to do other activities, like swimming or exploring.

Don’t forget to stress the importance of cleaning up your litter, including broken tackle and other trash. Fishing is a wonderful opportunity to help your child learn to value and care for the natural surroundings.

Home

Ready, set, declutter

Published

1 week ago

on

March 9, 2023

By

Tackling spring cleaning without first decluttering a few rooms, drawers, or cupboards can be futile. Is this task worth the effort? The answer is a resounding yes. Getting rid of unnecessary things gives you, among other things, an incredible feeling of lightness and well-being. Here are a few tips on how to make this chore go smoothly.

Many find that sorting through their belongings brings up various emotions. Can you relate? To lighten the emotional load, start with items with little or no sentimental value, such as leftover renovation materials or take-out containers that can go in the recycling bin.

Once you’ve done this, sort through other items. When deciding if you should keep something, ask yourself if it’s useful. If you haven’t used it in over a year, it’s not essential. If you’re reluctant to part with an expensive item, remember that you can sell it to someone else who can give it a new life.

If you have several duplicates of nearly identical items, keep only one or two (the least worn, for example). If you’ve been hoarding clothes that no longer fit, be realistic. Sell them if they’re in good shape or donate them to an organization that helps needy people.


After decluttering, reward yourself with a relaxing massage or meal out.

Home

3 alternatives to lazy Susans

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 3, 2023

By

The lazy Susan is probably one of the most well-known and recognized kitchen cabinet accessories. However, many homeowners complain that it isn’t practical. If you’re remodeling your kitchen, here are three lazy Susan alternatives you may consider.

1. Super Susan trays spin independently on the shelves inside the corner cabinet. You can add up to three trays, depending on your storage needs. This feature eliminates the pole many people hate on a standard lazy Susan, which allows you to store larger items.

2. Magic corner pull-outs are door-mounted shelves that swing out of the corner cabinet. Many models also include back shelves that can be pulled out individually for easy loading and unloading.

3. Corner drawers are the most ergonomic option because you get the most space to store things. However, they’re expensive and can only be included in a new build because of their large opening and clearance requirements.


Finally, you can also opt to block out the corner completely. Sometimes forfeiting access to the corner creates other benefits, such as getting a larger drawer bank. Consult your contractor to determine the most practical option for your needs.

 

