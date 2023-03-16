5 easy-to-grow annuals

Looking for showy, brightly colored flowers to give your flowerbeds new life this summer? Look no further than these five easy-to-grow annuals.

1. Wax begonias do well in various conditions and don’t need much to thrive. They bloom from late spring through late fall.

2. Canna lilies are tropical-looking annuals. These low-maintenance beauties come in a wide range of sizes — from dwarf varieties to ones that grow up to eight feet tall.

3. Zinnias come in various striking shades. They take about four to seven days to germinate and 50 to 55 days to bloom.

4. Cleomes, also called spider flowers, are fast-growing annuals. These stunners grow six feet tall and are great as a backdrop in borders.

5. Rudbeckia, commonly called black-eyed Susans, are bright-yellow daisy-like flowers that provide a pop of color in late summer.

Visit your local garden store to purchase seeds and get started.