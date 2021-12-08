5 easy ways to reduce your ecological footprint

Are you looking for small steps you can take in your daily life to limit your impact on the environment? If so, here are five simple things you can do to reduce your ecological footprint.

1. Pack an accessory kit. Keep reusable shopping bags, water bottles, coffee mugs, utensils, and straws in your car and by the front door so you always have them with you when you’re on the go.

2. Shop in bulk. From nuts and spices to dog treats and laundry detergent, there are plenty of products you can buy in large or reusable containers to reduce waste. Bar shampoos and soaps also have less packaging than their liquid counterparts.

3. Avoid single-use products. Rely on beeswax wrap rather than plastic wrap to keep your food fresh. Similarly, you can replace parchment paper and aluminum foil with washable baking mats.

4. Opt for reusable items. Facial tissues, paper towels, sanitary napkins, diapers, makeup remover pads, and cotton swabs are just some of the single-use items that are available in reusable versions.

5. Conserve water. If possible, collect rainwater in barrels for use in your garden. You can also purchase a low-flow showerhead, do laundry only when you have a full load and turn off the tap while you brush your teeth.

To find the products you need to adopt a greener lifestyle, visit the stores in your area.