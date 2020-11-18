Connect with us

5 eco-friendly laundry habits to adopt

Published

3 hours ago

on

Washers and dryers consume an excessive amount of energy and water. Here are five habits you can adopt to conserve resources and make laundry day better for the environment.

1. Only wash what’s dirty
If you wear a shirt for only an hour or two on a cool morning, for example, it doesn’t necessarily need to be washed before it can be worn again.

2. Wait for a full load

It’s more energy efficient to run a full washing machine once than to do two small loads, even if you adjust the settings to use less water.

3. Use cold water
Up to 90 percent of the energy used by your washer goes toward heating the water. Plus, cool water can effectively clean clothes and is actually better for some fabrics than warm or hot water.

4. Favor green products
Look for biodegradable, phosphate-free laundry detergents and fabric softeners, preferably products sold in recyclable packaging or in bulk.

5. Air-dry when possible
Dryers consume a massive amount of energy. Whenever possible, opt for eco-friendly alternatives like a clothesline or drying rack.

In addition, make sure to maintain your washer. You should clean it a few times a year to remove lime deposits and other residues that can reduce your appliance’s efficacy.

Pro-tip
If you need to replace your washing machine, opt for a front-load rather than a top-load model since it will use less water. Plus, the spin cycle tends to be faster, which removes more moisture and shortens the drying time. For optimal efficiency, choose Energy Star certified products.

10 ideas for homemade Thanksgiving wreaths

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

When you welcome friends and relatives into your home this holiday, make sure they’re greeted by a beautiful wreath hanging outside. Here are 10 festive options to adorn your front door.

1. A shallow, round woven basket wreath filled with faux fall foliage and small gourds

2. A deep green silk magnolia leaf wreath dotted with silver-painted acorns

3. A grapevine wreath embellished with faux bittersweet vines and cranberries

4. A pine cone wreath adorned with metallic leaves, a burlap bow, and copper glitter

5. A foam wreath wrapped in strips of orange, yellow, and red tulle

6. An olive branch wreath with dried white orchids and sprigs of lavender

7. A grapevine wreath decorated with fake apples, walnuts, and cinnamon sticks

8. A gathered burlap wreath with faux sunflowers and sprigs of pine

9. A multi-color flint corn wreath filled in with dried husks and beige tulle

10. A floral wreath in fall colors with a “thankful” or “welcome” sign cut out of wood

Keep in mind that many of these suggestions can easily be adapted to create matching centerpieces for your dining table.

Thanksgiving care packages: what to include

Published

2 days ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

If a family member or friend can’t make it home for Thanksgiving, consider sending them a care package to let your loved one know they’re on your mind. Here are a few things you might want to include.

Snacks and treats
Put together an assortment of the person’s favorite snacks or wrap up some Thanksgiving-themed baked goods. If the package has a long way to go, you could print or write out a recipe for pumpkin-spice cookies and fill a jar with the dry ingredients.

Self-care supplies

It’s difficult to be away from family at this time of year, so send your loved one everything they need to unwind. This can include a novel or new journal, a pumpkin spice scented candle, a fall-themed coloring book, or an assortment of soaps, scrubs, and bath salts.

Winter wear
As the cold weather sets in, cozy clothes are the next best thing to a warm embrace from a loved one. Visit local shops and craft fairs to find hand-knitted socks, scarves, hats, and mittens. Toss in an insulated travel mug, so they can enjoy hot beverages on the go.

Letters from home
A handwritten note to your loved one can help close the distance between you, whether it’s a lengthy update on day-to-day life or a simple reminder of how much you love them. Encourage other family members who live with you to write their own notes.

Finally, carefully wrap each item in fall-colored tissue paper and embellish the inside of the box with festive wrapping paper, plastic autumn leaves, and felt pumpkins.

Flooring options to spruce up your garage

Published

5 days ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

If your concrete garage floor has seen better days or you want to protect it from stains and damage, a coating or covering can help. Here are some available options.

Coatings
Before applying any type of coating to your concrete floor, it needs to be rigorously cleaned. This option is better suited for heated garages as the coating won’t stick to damp concrete. The most common ones are:

• Concrete paint. This inexpensive product can be applied like regular paint. Regardless of whether you opt for latex or oil-based version, annual touch-ups are a must.

• Epoxy resin. This durable material is resistant to chipping, corrosive chemicals, and damage from frequent use. It’s also easy to maintain, available in a variety of colors, and contains no VOCs.

Whereas concrete paint is easy to apply, epoxy is tricky to work with and requires extensive preparation. For best results, hire a professional to install this coating.

Coverings
Typically, a covering is quick and easy to install. Simply give the concrete floor a thorough sweep in preparation. Although more expensive than coatings, this flooring option is immune to moisture. The two types of coverings are:

• Interlocking tiles. These come in a wide variety of patterns and colors, making it easy to create a custom design. You can also choose between flexible tiles that are comfortable to walk on and rigid, perforated tiles that allow snowmelt and spills to drain away.

• Rollout mats. Available in various sizes, colors, and patterns, these thick rubber carpets are an affordable covering option. However, their soft texture makes them susceptible to damage from chemical stains and gravel imprints.

If your garage floor is substantially damaged, a covering is the most effective way to give it a fresh, blemish-free surface.

Stock vs. custom cabinets: which to choose for your kitchen?

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

If you’re renovating your kitchen, one of the main decisions you’ll need to make is whether to opt for stock or custom cabinetry. To help you make a choice, here are the advantages of each option.

Stock cabinets
Many home improvement stores offer a wide selection of prefabricated cabinets. You can choose from various materials, colors, and finishes matching your design style. The best part about ready-made cabinets is you can take them home immediately or get them delivered within a few days.

If you have a strict renovation timeline, a simple kitchen layout, and a limited budget, stock cabinets are likely the right choice for you.

Custom cabinets
Cabinets that are made-to-measure and built by a tradesperson are guaranteed to optimize the available space in your kitchen and meet your exact style preferences. You get to decide on the size, material, color, finish, hardware, and more. Nothing is left to chance.

If you have a flexible timeline and a fairly generous budget, custom cabinets are the superior option as long as they’re built and installed by experienced professionals.

Did you know?
The return on investment for a renovated kitchen is typically between 75 and 100 percent. Given the potential effect on the resale value of your home, it’s worth investing in quality cabinets, regardless of whether they’re prefabricated or custom-made.

How to incorporate antiques into your decor

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

Whether it’s a vintage radio purchased from a local collector or an armoire that’s been in your family for generations, antique pieces can add charm and character to a home when properly showcased. Here are some tips to help you stylishly integrate vintage and antique furnishings with the rest of your decor.

Remember that less is more
A space filled with antiques can easily look outdated rather than stylish. Ideally, you should limit yourself to two or three compelling pieces per room. This will allow you to highlight the unique furnishings and create an eclectic space that’s still pulled together.

Find creative ways to repurpose

You can easily add intrigue to a room by giving new life to historical pieces. Rather than simply put these items on display, set up your great-grandmother’s sewing machine table as a desk, or use an antique spinning wheel to support a climbing plant.

Don’t be afraid to dip into different eras
If you respect the interior design principles of scale and proportion, you can mix and match pieces from different periods and achieve beautiful results. In fact, the striking contrast between modern, antique, and vintage items can help bring a sense of balance to space.

Ultimately, the key is to choose pieces you love and that reflect your personality.

Do you have what it takes to be a sheet metal worker?

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

Are you considering a career in the construction industry? If so, you might be interested in becoming a sheet metal worker. Training for this trade offers numerous employment opportunities and maybe a good fit for you if you like to work with your hands. Here’s what you should know.

The tasks of a sheet metal worker
A sheet metal worker is a skilled tradesperson who fabricates, assembles, installs, and repairs sheet metal products. This typically involves cutting and welding thin pieces of steel, copper, tin, and other metals to create awnings, roofs, ventilation systems, and more. While sheet metal workers often work for construction companies, they might also find employment in factories, custom shops, or as self-employed contractors for residential and civil engineering projects.

The traits of a sheet metal worker

A sheet metal worker must have physical fitness and dexterity to operate heavy machinery and work in cramped and high places. Strong math and visualization skills are also essential. They must be able to interpret and conceptualize technical plans in order to complete projects. The ideal candidate would also be organized, creative, thorough, and capable of working both independently and as part of a team.

So, do you have what it takes to be a sheet metal worker?

Sheet metal worker training
Many trade schools offer apprenticeship programs for aspiring sheet metal workers. These typically combine technical training with at least 1,000 hours (and often much more) of practical experience.

