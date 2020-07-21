5 fabulous themes for an outdoor party

Do you want to throw an outdoor party for your family and friends? If so, here are five ideas for an unforgettable themed event.

1. Western barbecue

Whether you opt for pork, chicken, or beef, serve up slow-cooked meats or grilled fillets at your Western-themed event. Alternatively, you can pair burgers with homemade potato chips. For the decor, think hay bales, cacti, and check-patterned napkins. Stick to a red and brown palette, and make sure everyone gets a cowboy hat.

2. Mexican fiesta



For a Mexican-themed bash, set up an elaborate taco bar or grill burritos and corn on the barbecue. Remember to have plenty of tequila on hand for the adults. To help set the mood, play mariachi music, and embellish your backyard with a piñata and other vibrant decorations.

3. Rustic picnic

For a backyard picnic, put together a menu of deli meats, cheeses, fresh bread, salads, vegetables, and pâtés. For an elegant spin on the traditional picnic esthetic, set tables with white tablecloths and Mason jar lanterns. Serve cold lemonade or iced tea when guests arrive.

4. Tropical paradise

Toss shrimps, scallops, and salmon on the barbecue and serve them with an assortment of grilled vegetables at a tropical-themed party. Use flowers, seashells, palm trees, and sand to transform your patio into a backyard beach retreat.

5. Tutti-frutti fest

For a playful twist on a classic garden party, make fresh summer fruit the star of the show. From rainbow fruit kabobs and salads to multi-colored cocktails, sorbets, and ice pops, there’s no shortage of menu options. Brighten up your yard with fruit-patterned tablecloths, coconut cups, and whimsical decorations.

Remember to let guests know about the party’s theme ahead of time and encourage them to dress accordingly for the event.