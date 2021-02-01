5 factors to consider when buying a new smartphone

If you’re purchasing a new smartphone, you’ll need to shop around to find the one that best meets your needs. Here are five things to consider when choosing a phone.

1. Operating system

Most smartphone users have an operating system they prefer, the most popular being Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android system. These operating systems have unique interfaces and host different applications, so if you’re unsure which one you’d prefer, do some research and consider taking each one for a test run.

2. Design



Since you’ll probably use it a lot, choose a phone that looks and feels good. In addition, consider its durability and how well it can withstand getting dropped or wet.

3. Size and screen quality

A smaller, lightweight smartphone is handy if you want to be able to carry it in your pocket. On the other hand, it can be convenient to have a large, high-resolution screen, especially if you frequently use your phone for reading, surfing the web or playing games.

4. Storage

It’s important that you have enough space on your phone for everything you want to use it for — apps, music, games, files, etc. Use your current smartphone as a benchmark to decide whether you need more storage or can settle for less (which will save you money).

5. Camera

Thanks to steady advancements in smartphone camera technology, many photo enthusiasts now use their smartphones as their primary camera. If you’re looking for a smartphone that takes quality pictures, review the relevant specs. These include the aperture size, number of megapixels, and a variety of lenses.

Before you make your choice, do your research. Look up information and reviews online, and talk to your tech-savvy friends and family members.