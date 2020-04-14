Health
5 factors to consider when choosing a retirement home
If you intend to move into a senior’s residence, choosing your new home should involve careful reflection and a lot of research. In order to make the right choice, here are some important factors to consider.
1. Location
For many people, living close to their family is a top priority. Plus, if you opt for a retirement home in a familiar neighborhood, it can help make the transition easier. You might also want to choose a residence with nearby amenities and a safe, accessible outdoor area.
2. Care
Consider both your current and long-term needs. Even if you’re largely independent now, you may eventually require assistance with personal care, laundry and housekeeping. Many facilities also have special care units to accommodate you if there are changes to your health.
3. Activities
An extensive calendar of events and activities is a sign that the administration values your health and well-being. Access to a variety of physical, spiritual and social activities will keep you busy and help you flourish in your new home.
4. Dining experience
Access to delicious, nutritious food can significantly improve your quality of life. Find out if the menu offers a variety of fresh options and can accommodate dietary restrictions. Additionally, the dining room should be a welcoming social environment.
5. Staff
The staff will be your main caregivers, so their attitude, qualifications and professionalism are key. Visit the facility and observe how they interact with residents. Are they warm and respectful or do they seem impatient and overworked?
Where you live is no small matter, so take your time in making a decision. Explore your options and don’t be afraid to ask questions.
Health
Cancer and guilt
A cancer diagnosis puts an immense psychological strain on the afflicted individual and their loved ones. One of the main sources of distress is often guilt, which can affect patients, survivors, and caregivers alike.
Guilt in cancer patients
People diagnosed with cancer will often experience feelings of regret. For instance, it’s very common for people to blame themselves for their cancer, especially if their lifestyle choices increased their risk of developing it. It’s also common for them to perceive themselves as a burden, or as having let their friends and family members down if the treatment didn’t work as expected.
Guilt in cancer survivors
Survivor’s guilt occurs when a cancer survivor reflects on the fact that they survived when others didn’t. It can put tremendous pressure on them to try and make the most of their second chance, which can paradoxically cause them more stress. It also makes the fear of recurrence much worse.
Guilt in caregivers, friends and family members
A loved one’s cancer diagnosis will obviously make the people around them worry. It can also make them feel guilty for being healthy or for not being able to provide more support. Being angry at their loved ones for making choices that increased their risk of cancer is another reason people may experience guilt.
Coping with guilt
The first thing to do is to realize that these feelings are normal and that talking about them can help affected individuals cope with them better. In addition, it’s important for patients and people close to them to understand that there’s nothing to gain by focusing on past mistakes.
Keep in mind that hospitals offer access to social workers as part of their treatment plan for cancer. These professionals can help patients, survivors and their loved ones cope with the psychological impacts of cancer.
Health
What you need to know about gingivitis
As many as 70 percent of American adults will develop gum disease over the course of their lifetime. The most common type, however, is gingivitis. Here’s what you should know about it.
Causes
Gingivitis is caused by a buildup of plaque on your teeth and gums. This sticky film is filled with bacteria that can irritate your gums and make them red, inflamed and susceptible to bleeding.
The most common causes of excess plaque are poor oral hygiene and tobacco use. However, there are other risk factors including stress, hormonal changes and taking certain medications. There’s also a known link between oral health and heart health.
Symptoms
Indicators of gingivitis include the following:
• Tenderness
• Swollen, red or purple gums
• Bleeding when brushing or flossing
• Bad breath
• Receding gums
Treatment
When caught early, gingivitis can be reversed with a thorough professional cleaning and proper oral hygiene, including regular brushing and flossing. Sometimes, however, a more aggressive treatment is required to remove all traces of plaque.
If left untreated, gingivitis can develop into periodontitis, which can lead to irreversible damage to the gums, teeth and jawbone.
Overall, prevention rather than treatment is the better approach when it comes to gum disease. The best strategy is to brush and floss daily, visit the dentist twice a year and change your toothbrush every three months.
Health
4 myths about PTSD
Post-traumatic stress disorder, better known as PTSD, is both well-known and poorly understood. Here are four common myths about it that need to be debunked.
1. PTSD only affects soldiers. While it’s estimated that 10 to 20 percent of North American veterans will experience PTSD, nearly anyone can develop the disorder. Abuse, assaults, natural disasters, accidents and surviving a critical illness can all trigger PTSD. Also, some people develop PTSD if a loved one goes through a traumatic event or dies suddenly.
2. Trauma means PTSD. Most people who encounter trauma don’t develop PTSD. In fact, they’re more likely to experience acute stress immediately following the event, which can manifest as insomnia, anxiety and other symptoms. By contrast, PTSD can develop a long time after the initial event, sometimes years after experiencing the trauma.
3. Weakness causes PTSD. PTSD isn’t a character flaw, nor is it caused by one. Like depression, it’s as much a biological condition as a mental one, and genetic predisposition to mental health issues is a known risk factor. And, just as weakness doesn’t cause PTSD, trying hard to feel better or “powering through” won’t cure it. PTSD needs to be treated by a medical professional.
4. PTSD makes people violent. The myth that people with PTSD can lose track of reality and lash out violently is inaccurate and potentially harmful as it stigmatizes afflicted individuals as dangerous. In actuality, neither psychosis nor aggression are standard symptoms of PTSD and less than eight percent of patients exhibit violent behavior.
PTSD is a more common condition than many people think, and it can be treated effectively with a range of behavioral interventions and medications.
Health
How to take care of your hearing aids
Hearing aids are designed to last an average of five years, but how you care for them greatly affects their durability. Here are some habits to ensure your hearing aids perform optimally for as long as possible.
Handle with care
Take the time to put your hearing aids on properly to prevent them from falling off and breaking. When you remove your hearing aids, do so over a soft surface in case you drop them. Keep hearing aids out of the reach of small children and pets.
Clean regularly
Hearing aids should be cleaned on a daily basis. Gently remove earwax from them using a dry cotton swab or a soft-bristled brush. Then, use a dry cloth to remove dirt and dust from all surfaces of the device.
Store properly
Always store your hearing aids in the same safe, dry spot to avoid damaging or losing them. Remove the batteries before placing your hearing aids in a drying container or specialized dehumidifier overnight.
Avoid moisture
Remove your hearing aids before showering, bathing and swimming. If they get wet, turn them off and remove the batteries. Use a cloth to wipe off as much water as possible. Let your hearing aids dry completely before using them again.
Protect from contaminants
Remove your hearing aids before applying hair product, makeup, perfume, insect repellent or sunscreen. If you go to the beach, keep your hearing aids away from the sand and saltwater. Additionally, don’t leave your hearing aids in direct sunlight or extreme cold.
If your hearing aids are uncomfortable, damaged or not working, contact your audiologist as soon as possible. Never attempt to repair them yourself.
Health
How to put Easter eggs in the spotlight
What would Easter be without eggs? After all, they’ve been a symbol of this springtime holiday for centuries. Here are a few ways to highlight eggs in your Easter celebrations this year.
Decorate them
There are many ways to decorate your eggs for Easter. Create your own designs with paint and a fine paintbrush. Or wrap elastic bands around your eggs and dip them in dye to create a graphic look.
If you really want to impress, wrap each egg in a portion of a brightly patterned silk tie and boil it for 20 minutes to transfer the pattern to the shell. For best results, be sure to match the colors of your eggs to the rest of your seasonal decor.
Play with them
If you have kids, a classic Easter egg hunt is a must. For a fun twist, make it a scavenger hunt complete with clues leading them to one big prize.
If you’re looking for games people of all ages can enjoy, try racing while balancing an egg on a spoon, competing to see who can push an egg the furthest using just their chin or nose, or teaming up and tossing an egg back and forth. The team that keeps their egg whole the longest, wins.
If you want to do something a little less physical, you could create a trivia game about eggs and other Easter traditions.
Eat them
Finally, don’t forget to eat them. Boiled, baked, fried and whipped into an omelet are just a few classic ways to prepare eggs. Or, make a quiche or frittata for a refined Easter brunch dish. Also, if you or someone in your family has a sweet tooth, don’t forget to stock up on egg-shaped chocolates and candies for the occasion.
Happy Easter!
Health
What to do in a dental emergency
Your dentist should be the first person you call in a dental emergency, but it may take some time before you can see them. Here are some of the most common dental emergencies and what to do while you wait for your dentist to see you.
Knocked out tooth
If possible, place the tooth back in its socket. If you can’t, hold the tooth in your cheek or place it in a cup of milk or a bit of your own saliva. If you can see a dentist within the hour, they should be able to save the tooth.
Chipped, cracked or broken tooth
If you’re in pain, take acetaminophen and apply a cold compress. Don’t use a topical numbing cream or other product as you may end up injuring your gums. Bring any broken pieces of tooth to the dentist in the same manner described above.
Severe toothache
Tooth pain can be caused by infection, tooth decay and many other things. If the pain is stopping you from eating or sleeping, take an over-the-counter pain medication and apply a cold compress to your cheek. Rinse your mouth with saltwater to keep the area clean, but don’t use topical oral creams to numb the pain.
Lost filling or crown
Protect the remaining tooth by putting dental cement or a piece of sugarless gum in the space where the filling or crown has fallen off.
Dental emergencies are best avoided. To protect yourself, always wear a mouth guard when playing sports and never chew ice or hard candy.
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph NNW
Humidity: 38%
Pressure: 30.11"Hg
UV index: 6
55/36°F
54/36°F