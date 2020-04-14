5 factors to consider when choosing a retirement home

If you intend to move into a senior’s residence, choosing your new home should involve careful reflection and a lot of research. In order to make the right choice, here are some important factors to consider.

1. Location

For many people, living close to their family is a top priority. Plus, if you opt for a retirement home in a familiar neighborhood, it can help make the transition easier. You might also want to choose a residence with nearby amenities and a safe, accessible outdoor area.

2. Care

Consider both your current and long-term needs. Even if you’re largely independent now, you may eventually require assistance with personal care, laundry and housekeeping. Many facilities also have special care units to accommodate you if there are changes to your health.

3. Activities

An extensive calendar of events and activities is a sign that the administration values your health and well-being. Access to a variety of physical, spiritual and social activities will keep you busy and help you flourish in your new home.

4. Dining experience

Access to delicious, nutritious food can significantly improve your quality of life. Find out if the menu offers a variety of fresh options and can accommodate dietary restrictions. Additionally, the dining room should be a welcoming social environment.

5. Staff

The staff will be your main caregivers, so their attitude, qualifications and professionalism are key. Visit the facility and observe how they interact with residents. Are they warm and respectful or do they seem impatient and overworked?

Where you live is no small matter, so take your time in making a decision. Explore your options and don’t be afraid to ask questions.