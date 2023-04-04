5 facts about canker sores

Although considered a minor ailment, canker sores can be painful and uncomfortable, making it difficult to eat. These round sores form on mucous membranes inside the mouth, cheeks, and lips. They’re usually white or yellowish and have a red outline indicating inflammation. Here’s what you need to know about them.

1. An infection doesn’t cause them. Canker sores are caused by irritation or injury to the mucous membrane and aren’t contagious.

2. They have several causes. Various things, such as biting your lip while eating, stress, ill-fitting braces, nutritional deficiencies, fatigue, and hormonal changes, can cause canker sores. Women are more prone to them.

3. They usually heal on their own. The pain usually goes away on its own after a few days. However, you can purchase creams and gels to help soothe the irritation. Ask your pharmacist for advice. Some dental clinics also offer diode laser treatment for quick relief.

4. You should avoid certain things. Mouthwash that contains alcohol can aggravate canker sores and delay healing. The same goes for acidic foods. You should also avoid taking ibuprofen to relieve pain, contributing to canker sore formation. Above all, never apply salt to the wound, as it can cause burning.

5. Good dental hygiene can help prevent them. Brush your teeth twice a day with a soft-bristled brush and non-abrasive toothpaste. Don’t forget to floss!

If you get frequent canker sores that persist for several weeks, worsen, or accompany other symptoms like fever and diarrhea, consult your doctor or dentist. It may indicate a more severe problem, like oral cancer.