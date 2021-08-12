Health
5 facts about heat-related illnesses
As heatwaves become increasingly common during the summer, the risk of developing a heat-related illness becomes more likely. Here are five things you should know about conditions such as heatstroke and heat exhaustion.
1. They can present in numerous ways. Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include dizziness, fainting, headache, fatigue, flushed or clammy skin, muscle cramps, confusion, heat rash, and an elevated body temperature.
2. Older adults are at a higher risk. A loss of mobility can make it difficult for seniors to stay hydrated. Plus, the sensation of thirst decreases with age. Older adults who live alone are particularly vulnerable.
3. Some medications reduce heat tolerance. These include medications for high blood pressure, Parkinson’s disease, allergies, and certain heart conditions. Always ask your pharmacist about the side effects of your medications.
4. Extreme heat can aggravate chronic conditions. Conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, lung disease, and diabetes decrease your body’s ability to adapt to changes in temperature.
5. There are ways to reduce the risks. During a heatwave, be sure to drink plenty of water, perform physical activities in air-conditioned places, reduce caffeine and alcohol intake, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, and frequently rest.
In addition to learning the risks and signs of heat-related illnesses, be sure to check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips. By staying informed, you’ll be able to safely enjoy the summer weather.
FDA grants accelerated approval to new Alzheimer’s drug
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, according to the American Hospital Association. Developed by drugmaker Biogen, Aduhelm is the first medication approved for the treatment of Alzheimer’s since 2003. The controversial approval has sparked fierce debates as the approval comes after an independent advisory committee recommended that the agency reject the drug, according to CBS News.
According to Politico, Aduhelm’s proponents are hopeful that the drug will be the first to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, which affects over six million older adults. Critics, including several experts on the advisory committee, say that the clinical trials did not conclusively prove the drug’s effectiveness.
At an eye-popping $56,000 per year, Aduhelm also threatens to blow a hole in the Medicare budget, with millions of potential patients who would take the medication for years, according to the New York Times. And Medicare would also be on the hook for additional costs, like expensive brain scans and in-person visits to administer the drug intravenously. Costs to patients could also be considerable — Medicare enrollees who do not purchase supplemental coverage could be responsible for more than $11,000 in out-of-pocket costs for Aduhelm.
Still, new drug options represent hope for individuals with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones. According to Reuters, Eli Lilly and Co. will also seek approval for its rival drug donanemab, which, like Aduhelm, works to remove sticky clumps of beta amyloid protein from the brain.
When walking hurts
Maybe you’re just starting a walking routine, or you’re a walking veteran with years of brisk daily walks under your belt. Either way, it’s no fun when aches and pains slow you down or even send you back to the couch. But not all pain is created equal, and while some pains are just inconvenient or uncomfortable, you should know when to call your doctor.
Heel pain is often caused by plantar fasciitis, when the band of tissue that runs from your heel to the ball of your foot is strained, according to Prevention. Pain in your heel or arch first thing in the morning is a common sign. Stretching and supportive shoes are a must, or you can try cold packs or shoe inserts, according to the Harvard Health Letter. Call your doctor if the condition persists.
Calf pain that primarily shows up on one or both sides of the lower calf may be due to spinal stenosis, a condition in which a narrowed spinal canal results in compressed nerves. According to the Harvard Health Letter, symptoms often worsen during the day, so you may choose morning walks instead of evening walks. If you experience pain while walking, take breaks until the pain subsides.
Knee pain that feels like a throbbing in front of the kneecap is often a simple case of runner’s knee, according to Prevention. Try another type of exercise, like cycling or swimming, for a few weeks until the pain subsides. You might also consider some exercises to strengthen your quads and help support your knee for future activity.
Pain throughout the leg that occurs every time you start an activity and stops when you finish could be a sign of peripheral arterial disease or PAD. According to Duke Health, PAD occurs when major blood vessels that supply blood to limbs become fully or partially blocked by fatty deposits.
If you’re obese, a smoker, diabetic, or have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, you may be at increased risk for PAD. If you have leg pain that starts and stops with activity, contact your doctor. A variety of treatments are available, and the earlier the condition is treated, the better.
Don’t kiss chickens
We’re a nation of animal lovers – according to Spots, about 67 percent of American households own at least one kind of pet.
Not only do we love animals, but we also love them more than we used to: In a 2016 survey, researchers found that Americans feel significantly more positive about all kinds of animals than they used to – even the less cuddly ones like bats and sharks.
It’s no surprise that we love our chickens, too – so much that federal health officials have issued a stern warning: Stop hugging and kissing ducks and chickens, or risk illness.
According to the New York Times, the warning is due to a salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry, with 163 illnesses and 34 hospitalizations in 43 states.
Keeping poultry at home in a backyard coop is fine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but owners should wash hands for 20 seconds after contact with birds and related supplies and not allow small children to touch them.
While stories abound about people who have a chicken as a pet, those who have owned chickens as a hobby may not be inclined to kiss them anyway. “They can be jerks,” said one coop owner.
Body positivity: comfort and confidence without a diet
If you’re fed up with following diets in an attempt to change your appearance, consider how freeing it would be to simply embrace your body the way it is. This is what body positivity is all about. Understanding that worthiness isn’t tied to physical appearance is at the heart of this increasingly popular movement.
Feeling empowered
The body positivity movement invites people to challenge and reject the unrealistic beauty standards imposed on them by society. It encourages everyone to embrace the size and shape of their body, rather than try to change their appearance through dieting and other unhealthy means. In essence, this movement is about accepting and loving your body. It also serves as a reminder that all body types are beautiful.
Learning to love yourself
Being happy with the body you have isn’t something that comes naturally to everyone. In fact, many people struggle to accept certain aspects of their appearance. Fortunately, there are a variety of ways you can learn to love your body regardless of your height, weight, and other physical traits.
One approach is to look at yourself in the mirror. As you do, start by making a list of all the things you like about your appearance, such as your smile or your hair. Next, direct this positive attitude toward features you like less. For example, remind yourself that regardless of the shape of your legs, they’re what allow you to dance with friends or run around with your kids.
Just remember that when it comes to your body, the important thing is to prioritize your health and well-being, and avoid comparing yourself to others.
The body positivity movement has gained so much momentum that an increasing number of companies are incorporating these messages into their advertising campaigns.
Not all diets best for heart-healthy weight loss
Even though weight loss comes down to a simple formula — eat fewer calories than you burn — dieters should exercise caution when choosing how to eat. Not all diets are created equal when it comes to protecting or improving heart health.
According to the Harvard Heart Letter, all older adults should pay attention to their heart health, and for people who want to lose weight, low-carb diets may not be the best choice. Dieters who stick to a ketogenic or Atkins-style diet tend to eat lots of red meat and high-fat, high-salt processed meats, like bacon — not exactly heart-healthy choices. But low-carbohydrate diets aren’t completely off-limits — for dieters who prefer to avoid carbohydrates, doctors recommend choosing unprocessed or minimally processed foods and high-quality fats, such as those found in nuts.
But in general, experts caution, dieters should think twice about any diet that restricts a specific category of food, such as carbohydrates or fats because they are less sustainable for people who want to lose weight and keep it off. Instead of restrictive diets that eliminate entire food groups, experts urge dieters to eat a variety of heart-healthy foods.
According to the American Heart Association (AHA), a variety of whole fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, skinless poultry and fish, nuts and legumes and non-tropical vegetable oils (such as olive oil) are all good choices for heart health. In addition, the AHA recommends that dieters limit saturated fats (such as butter), trans fats, sodium, red meat, sweets, and sugary drinks.
Swollen legs? Move more often in hot weather
In hot weather, if you get some puffiness around the ankles or an unpleasant tautness in your calves, it is because heat causes the blood vessels to expand (dilate), so body fluid moves into the hands or legs by gravity.
That is the official explanation from the University of Michigan.
Normally, your body maintains the right amount of fluid in tissues by performing a delicate balancing act. You drink fluid and get rid of it when you breathe, sweat or urinate. But sometimes not enough fluid leaves your tissues, and the result can range from a little puffiness to swelling.
These are the most common causes:
* Immobility. When you walk, run or move about, leg muscles contract, promoting blood flow. If you stand still, or sit still as you do in a long airline flight, blood can pool in your veins. This makes it difficult for fluid to move from body tissues back into vessels.
When your work keeps you standing or sitting in one spot during the day, use your legs whenever possible. Shift your weight from one foot to another. Take opportunities to walkabout.
* Salty foods. When you take in more salt than your body needs, the body dilutes it by retaining fluids and making you thirstier.
* Medications. Some commonly used drugs such as steroids, blood pressure medications, antidepressants, hormone replacement medications, and anti-inflammatory drugs can affect how quickly fluid leaves your vessels.
* Menstruation and pregnancy. Hormone levels can affect the rate at which fluid enters the tissues.
Reduce swelling by elevating feet, wearing compression socks, drinking more water, and moving around more. Swimming can be helpful.
Doctors at the Mayo Clinic say you should see your doctor promptly if your leg swelling is sudden, painful, persistent, in one leg, or accompanied by shortness of breath, weight gain, or redness.
