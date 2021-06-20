5 foods that are good for your eyes

As you get older, you become more likely to develop certain age-related eye conditions. However, eating a nutrient-rich diet can prevent or mitigate changes to your vision. Here are some foods that are believed to be good for your eyes.

1. Nuts and seeds

Chia seeds and walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E. These nutrients help protect your eyes from inflammation and decrease the risk of elevated eye pressure and glaucoma.

2. Citrus fruits

Grapefruits, oranges, and lemons are high in vitamin C, which helps strengthen the blood vessels in your eyes and reduces your risk of developing cataracts.

3. Leafy greens

Lettuce, spinach, and kale are high in lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants that can help protect against age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

4. Fish

Salmon, mackerel, and sea bass contain DHA and EPA, two fatty acids that help keep the retina healthy.

5. Orange vegetables

Sweet potatoes and carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which helps keep the surface of your eyes hydrated and healthy. It also reduces oxidative stress caused by blue and UV lights.

Your vision and eye health affect your physical and mental well-being. Consequently, taking good care of your eyes is a key component of living a long and healthy life.