5 fun water activities

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy splashing in the water. Even if you don’t live near a pool or lake, there are plenty of ways to have fun playing with it.

1. Water gun fight. Get the whole family involved in a friendly water gun fight. You’ll quickly lose track of time as you try to avoid getting soaked.

2. Apple bobbing. This classic game will leave you laughing as you try to pick apples out of a large basin of water using only your mouth.

3. Water balloon tag. Tossing water balloons is a great way to have fun and cool down on a hot day. In this clever take on the classic water balloon fight, whoever is “it” gets a water balloon and tries to tag the other players.

4. Pass the water. This game involves filling a cup with water and pouring it backward over your head as the person behind you tries to catch it in their own cup.

5. Making rainbows. Create rainbows using the misting nozzle on your garden hose. Stand in a sunny spot, point the hose in the direction of your shadow, turn it on, and let the magic happen.

In addition, you can set up a sprinkler or wading pool in your backyard. Just remember to be careful on hot days by wearing sunscreen, protective clothing, and a hat.