5 great reasons to eat mushrooms

Here are five great reasons why the health-conscious diner should make room on their plate for mushrooms.

1. Vitamin B

Most edible mushrooms are rich in vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5 and B9. These help our bodies metabolize food and contribute to red blood cell formation. These nutrients are also thought to play a role in brain health.

2. Vitamin D

Mushrooms are one of the few vegan sources of vitamin D, which is crucial for teeth and bone health. However, mushrooms only produce vitamin D if exposed to sunlight. Look for those grown outdoors or that have been irradiated with UV light.

3. Dietary fiber

Most mushrooms are made up of at least 50 percent carbohydrates by weight. However, most of these carbs are insoluble dietary fiber, which plays a crucial role in digestion and helps control cholesterol.

4. Heart health

Potassium is found in large quantities in mushrooms and is a key player in regulating blood pressure. In addition, they contain high concentrations of beta-glucans, a type of fiber that’s been shown to help reduce cholesterol levels. The stem of the shiitake is a particularly good source of beta-glucans.

5. Weight management

While mushrooms shouldn’t be thought of as a weight loss superfood, they do tend to increase satiety. This means you’ll feel fuller quicker. In conjunction with their low fat and calorie content, this makes them a handy food for weight management.

Mushrooms may also help prevent certain cancers, as well as protect from some types of neurodegenerative diseases. While more research is needed to substantiate these claims, one thing is for sure: eating more mushrooms is a delicious way to stay healthy.