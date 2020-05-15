5 great reasons to go for a bike ride

Cycling is an all-ages activity that’s fun, affordable, and easy to learn. Here are five great reasons to go for a bike ride.

1. To stay in shape. Cycling provides a cardiovascular workout that strengthens the muscles in your lower body without putting pressure on your joints.

2. To reduce stress. Exercise, especially when done out¬doors, can help you relax, clear your head, and boost your mood.

3. To explore. Biking is an ideal way to discover a new city or admire the local scenery at your own pace. You might even stumble upon hidden gems that aren’t accessible by foot or car.

4. To protect the environment. Cycling allows you to travel long distances without polluting the environment.

5. To have fun. Biking is a great way to take advantage of fair weather while spending time with your loved ones. You can even pack a picnic and make a day of it.

This summer, consider incorporating cycling into your weekly routine. Hop on your bike to run errands, commute to work, or simply get from point A to point B.