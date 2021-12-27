5 great reasons to sleep in the buff

Sleeping naked has many physical and mental health benefits. Here are five good reasons to put your pajamas back in the drawer.

1. You’ll fall asleep fast. Sleeping au naturel keeps your body cool, which can help you fall asleep quickly.

2. You’ll prevent infections. Letting your genitals breathe at night can help stave off the growth of bacteria, yeast, and fungi that are likely to cause infections.

3. You’ll sleep deeper. If you sleep in the nude, you won’t have to worry about your pajamas riding up and causing discomfort. You can move freely and fall into a deep, uninterrupted sleep.

4. You’ll keep your skin healthy. Your skin can breathe easily when you don’t wear anything to bed. Plus, sleeping in the nude may help your body release excess oils and get rid of toxins.

5. You’ll increase your self-esteem. Sleeping naked can feel awkward at first, especially for people who have a difficult relationship with their bodies. However, it can help you make peace with your imperfections and teach you to love yourself for who you are.

If you give this practice a try, you may be surprised at how well you sleep.