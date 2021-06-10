5 ideas for fresh and simple summer meals

If the weather is hot, you probably don’t want to get stuck sweating over a stove for hours. Here are five ideas for easy meals the whole family will enjoy.

1. Salads

A salad can be an easy meal to prepare. To make each bite refreshing, opt for water-rich fruits and vegetables. Don’t hesitate to experiment with the ingredients.

2. Fish

Whether grilled, smoked, or served raw, this light protein is ideally suited for summer meals. You can even add it to couscous, quinoa, or other types of salad.

3. Tartare

Made of beef, duck, salmon, trout, or tuna, this luxurious dish can be quite filling. If you want to prepare it yourself, ask a butcher or fishmonger for advice about the best cuts to use.

4. Tacos

Prepare a beef, chicken, fish, or bean filling and let everyone build their own tacos. From peppers and onions to salsa and sour cream, there’s no shortage of toppings.

5. Poke

This dish combines marinated raw fish with fresh vegetables, nuts, seeds, and a variety of other ingredients. For a protein-rich vegetarian alternative, swap the fish for tofu.

Do you want to skip the dishes? Many restaurants in your area offer these meals for take-out or delivery.