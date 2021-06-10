Food
5 ideas for fresh and simple summer meals
If the weather is hot, you probably don’t want to get stuck sweating over a stove for hours. Here are five ideas for easy meals the whole family will enjoy.
1. Salads
A salad can be an easy meal to prepare. To make each bite refreshing, opt for water-rich fruits and vegetables. Don’t hesitate to experiment with the ingredients.
2. Fish
Whether grilled, smoked, or served raw, this light protein is ideally suited for summer meals. You can even add it to couscous, quinoa, or other types of salad.
3. Tartare
Made of beef, duck, salmon, trout, or tuna, this luxurious dish can be quite filling. If you want to prepare it yourself, ask a butcher or fishmonger for advice about the best cuts to use.
4. Tacos
Prepare a beef, chicken, fish, or bean filling and let everyone build their own tacos. From peppers and onions to salsa and sour cream, there’s no shortage of toppings.
5. Poke
This dish combines marinated raw fish with fresh vegetables, nuts, seeds, and a variety of other ingredients. For a protein-rich vegetarian alternative, swap the fish for tofu.
Do you want to skip the dishes? Many restaurants in your area offer these meals for take-out or delivery.
Food
Chicken skewers with labneh
Start to finish: 1 hour, 30 minutes (30 minutes active)
Servings: 4
Labneh is a soft cheese made from strained yogurt that’s a staple of Lebanese cuisine. One of the best ways to sample it is with grilled chicken skewers.
Ingredients
• 2 cups labneh, divided
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 2 tablespoons honey, divided
• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
• 1 tablespoon tomato paste
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 4 chicken breasts, cubed
• Seeds of half a pomegranate
• 4 pieces of naan or lavash (Armenian flatbread)
• 1 lime, quartered
• 1 red onion, chopped
• A few sprigs of coriander
Directions
1. Soak 4 wooden skewers in warm water. (Skip this step if you’re using metal skewers).
2. In a large bowl, mix the 1 cup of labneh and 1 tablespoon of honey with olive oil, red wine vinegar, tomato paste, paprika, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper, then add the chicken and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour or overnight.
3. Meanwhile, pour the remaining labneh and honey into a serving bowl. Garnish with a few pomegranate seeds. Set aside in the fridge.
4. Remove the chicken from the fridge and divide the pieces evenly among the 4 skewers. Remove any excess marinade so the pieces cook uniformly.
5. In a skillet or on the barbecue, cook the skewers over medium-high heat until the inside is cooked through and the exterior is golden brown.
6. Lightly heat the flatbread. Place the skewers on the bread and garnish with a lime wedge, red onions, and coriander. Serve with the honey labneh.
Food
Summertime dining is best done outdoors
Dining outdoors is one of the best things about summer. Whether you eat at a restaurant, in your backyard, or at a local park, you’ll find everything tastes better with some fresh air.
For breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s a wide range of choices available to satisfy your craving for a delicious meal you don’t have to cook. If you think about it, you’ll realize how many options you have: coffee shops, diners, bars, delis, bistros, pizzerias, and other eateries are all just a stone’s throw away.
So, for an alfresco experience that will delight your senses, simply order a meal from a restaurant you love and enjoy eating it under an open sky.
Food
Raw zucchini salad: Fresh and easy for warm spring days
Zucchini is a low-calorie vegetable that packs a huge nutritional punch with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, and its mild flavor makes it a versatile ingredient for a wide variety of dishes. This raw zucchini salad is quick to assemble and packs a ton of flavor — a perfect side dish for your Memorial Day cookout. Bulk it up with toasted pine nuts or cashews, or personalize it with your favorite fresh herbs. Make sure to use smaller zucchini — larger squash tend to have a looser texture and more seeds. You can also experiment with dressings — add some extra dijon mustard to your vinaigrette, or try different types of vinegar instead of lemon juice, like champagne vinegar or mirin. Top with basil, parsley, cilantro — whatever you like!
Lemon vinaigrette:
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 grated garlic clove
1 teaspoon dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon sea salt or more to taste
Fresh black pepper to taste
1/2 teaspoon honey or maple syrup (optional/to taste)
1/4 to 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon fresh or dried thyme (optional)
For the salad:
3 small zucchini
1 tablespoon chopped chives
Handful of basil
Grated parmesan or crumbled feta cheese (optional)
Sea salt and black pepper to taste
To make the vinaigrette, whisk together the lemon juice, garlic, dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and honey or maple syrup. Slowly drizzle in the oil while whisking quickly to emulsify the mixture. Add thyme if desired.
To prep the salad, use a vegetable peeler, sharp knife, or mandoline slicer to slice zucchini in long, thin strips (or whatever shape you desire) and arrange on a plate. Drizzle with dressing, then top with chives, basil, other fresh herbs as desired, cheese as desired, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.
Food
Pulled pork sandwich and homemade coleslaw
This sandwich is well worth the wait, and the savory aroma of slow-cooked pulled pork will have your mouth watering long before you take your first bite.
Start to finish: 9 hours (1 hour active)
Servings: 8
Ingredients
For the pulled pork
• 3/4 cup ketchup
• 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
• 1/4 cup brown sugar
• 2 tablespoons tomato paste
• 2 tablespoons soy sauce
• 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• 1 teaspoon onion powder
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
• 1 pork shoulder (about 2 pounds)
• Salt and pepper, to taste
For the coleslaw
• 1 small green cabbage, finely chopped
• 1 small red cabbage, finely chopped
• 2 large carrots, finely chopped
• 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
• 1/4 cup mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup sour cream
• 2 tablespoons sugar
• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• 1 teaspoon celery salt
• 1 teaspoon mustard powder
• Salt and pepper, to taste
For the sandwich
• Hamburger buns or a bread of your choice
• 8 slices of Swiss cheese (optional)
• 4 pickles cut into 16 slices (optional)
Directions
1. In a bowl, mix all the ingredients for the pulled pork except the meat. Place the pork shoulder in a slow cooker, and season generously with salt and pepper. Add the sauce then cover and cook at the lowest setting for 8 to 10 hours.
2. In the meantime, mix the cabbage and carrots in a large bowl. In another bowl, mix the other ingredients for the dressing. Pour the dressing over the vegetables and mix well. Adjust the seasoning as needed and set it aside in the fridge.
3. When the pork is done cooking, gently remove the shoulder from the slow cooker and place it in a large bowl. Using two forks, shred the pork. Pour some liquid from the slow cooker over the meat as you go to adjust the consistency.
4. Pour the remaining liquid into a small pot, and bring it to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for about 10 minutes or until the sauce thickens.
5. To assemble the sandwiches, spread a bit of sauce on each bottom slice of bread. Add a slice of cheese and two pickle slices, then place about 1/2 cup of shredded pork on top. Garnish with
coleslaw, then finish assembling the sandwich with the top slice of bread.
Food
7 reasons to include fresh berries in your diet
Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and other types of berries are particularly delicious when eaten fresh from the field. This is why locally sourced berries are a seasonal delight you don’t want to miss. In addition to being more flavorful, these fresh fruits have the following virtues:
1. They contain powerful antioxidants that can help prevent cancer
2. They’re bursting with vitamins A, B9, and C
3. They contain calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron, and other essential minerals
4. They’re low in calories, so you can eat as many as you want without worry
5. They’re high in fiber and can help alleviate constipation
6. They’re mostly made up of water, so they can help keep you hydrated
7. They can be eaten alone, in a smoothie, with a salad, and countless other ways
Locally grown berries are a healthy food you should indulge in whenever they’re in season. Stock up on them at your neighborhood grocery store, public market, fruit vendor, or farm.
How to store fresh berries
To prevent your berries from growing mold before you can enjoy them, make sure to wash them in the following manner:
• Submerge the berries in a solution that’s one part vinegar and three parts water
• Place the berries in a colander and rinse them with cool running water
• Thoroughly dry the berries using paper towels
• Line a resealable plastic container with paper towels
• Place your berries inside the container without stacking them
This will help your berries keep in the fridge for at least a week.
Food
Hot artichoke and spinach dip
Creamy and easy to prepare, this dip is sure to become a household favorite.
Start to finish: 30 minutes (15 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 cups fresh spinach
• 9 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 6 marinated artichoke hearts, coarsely cut
• 2 green onions, chopped
• 1/4 cup fresh Parmesan cheese
• 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, divided
• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1 teaspoon hot sauce
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. In a frying pan, melt the butter, and then add the spinach. Let cool. Drain any excess liquid, then chop.
3. Place the spinach and the remaining ingredients (except the 1/4 cup of Monterey Jack) in a food processor. Pulse a few times until the mixture achieves the desired texture.
4. Pour the mixture into an ovenproof dish, and garnish with the remaining cheese. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until the cheese is lightly browned.
5. Serve with corn chips and raw vegetables.
Wind: 0mph SSW
Humidity: 74%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 7
81/63°F
84/61°F