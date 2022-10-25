5 indoor checks to make before winter hits

The comfort of a warm fireplace on a cold winter’s night is like no other. However, you must complete a few fall tasks to keep your home safe and secure through those long, cold months. Use this guide to prepare your house’s interior to face Mother Nature’s fury.

1. Heating system

If you’re waiting until the first frost to ensure your heaters are in good working order, you may be in for a nasty surprise. Before turning on your heat sources, ensure they have at least four inches of clearance. Take this opportunity to inspect and clean the units. Better yet, hire a professional to take care of it for you.

2. Doors and windows

Remove fly screens to prevent condensation and safeguard them against the elements. Check the window and door frames to ensure they’re tightly sealed. If necessary, caulk any vulnerable spots or replace the weatherstrip.

3. Fire detectors and extinguishers

Check that your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors work by pressing the test button and listening for a beep. Replace the batteries if you haven’t done so recently. Additionally, look at your fire extinguishers and ensure the seal is still intact so they’re ready for action in an emergency.

4. Air exchanger and ducts

Give your air exchanger’s filters and screens a good washing to ensure you and your family breathe clean air all winter. Moreover, vacuum out the air ducts to remove accumulated dust.

5. Sump pump

Check that your sump pump is functioning correctly. To do so, gradually pour a bucket of water into the tank. The pump should immediately activate to clear out the water.

Air conditioner

Carefully store your portable or window-mounted air conditioner to protect it from bad weather and dust accumulation. Before you put it away, remember to clean the filters.