5 inexcusable résumé mistakes

Do you want to make a career change? Before sending your résumé to potential employers, make sure you haven’t made any of the following errors.

1. It’s not up to date. If you haven’t updated your CV in a while, make sure it isn’t missing relevant employment information. Think about the position you’re applying for and trim any extraneous details that could take away from your skills.

2. It mentions incomplete knowledge. Don’t exaggerate your skills by saying you gained experience working with specific technologies in your studies or a previous job if you didn’t.

3. It lacks precision. Does your CV say you worked for a company from 2021 to 2022? This is ambiguous and could mean the job lasted two years or two months. Therefore, include the months for each job you list to avoid misunderstandings.

4. It misrepresents your abilities. Don’t try to make yourself look better by including false information in your CV. If the manager finds out you lied, this could potentially harm your reputation.

5. It doesn’t include contact information. In addition to your email address, your CV must include your mailing address and telephone number. This makes it easier for recruiters to contact you. It also gives them an idea of the distance between your home and the office.

Do you need help updating your CV? Consider hiring a résumé writing and editing service near you.