Job Market

5 inexcusable résumé mistakes

Published

12 hours ago

on

Do you want to make a career change? Before sending your résumé to potential employers, make sure you haven’t made any of the following errors.

1. It’s not up to date. If you haven’t updated your CV in a while, make sure it isn’t missing relevant employment information. Think about the position you’re applying for and trim any extraneous details that could take away from your skills.

2. It mentions incomplete knowledge. Don’t exaggerate your skills by saying you gained experience working with specific technologies in your studies or a previous job if you didn’t.

3. It lacks precision. Does your CV say you worked for a company from 2021 to 2022? This is ambiguous and could mean the job lasted two years or two months. Therefore, include the months for each job you list to avoid misunderstandings.

4. It misrepresents your abilities. Don’t try to make yourself look better by including false information in your CV. If the manager finds out you lied, this could potentially harm your reputation.

5. It doesn’t include contact information. In addition to your email address, your CV must include your mailing address and telephone number. This makes it easier for recruiters to contact you. It also gives them an idea of the distance between your home and the office.

Do you need help updating your CV? Consider hiring a résumé writing and editing service near you.

How to minimize job-interview stress

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 27, 2022

By

Job interviews can be stressful. However, simply changing the way you think about them can help calm your nerves.

Think of the interview process as a discussion between equals. If you believe the employer has a lot to offer, know that you do too. Consequently, you shouldn’t be shy about showcasing your skills and talents.

Furthermore, stop perceiving job interviews as interrogations. Doing this will only make you feel inferior, undermine your confidence, increase your stress and prevent you from being yourself.

Instead, think of the exchange as two potential business partners getting to know each other.

Job Market

Interview question: 'Why did you leave your last job?'

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 25, 2022

By

If you quit your previous job, it’s normal for potential employers to be curious about why you left. Asking this question can help them determine if your decision was well thought out and if you’re on good terms with your previous employer. Your answer will say a lot about you as a potential candidate.

Don’t bad-mouth your former employer
Even if you left your previous job because of poor working conditions or tense professio¬nal relationships, never blame your former boss. Instead, be diplomatic and use the first-person plural. For example, you could say, “we didn’t see eye to eye.”

Showing that you respect your former employer will give your interviewer a good idea as to what kind of relationships you’ll cultivate with your future managers and colleagues.

Reassure your interviewer
Although most interviewers won’t directly ask you how you left your former job, this question is usually implied. Consequently, stating that your departure was amicable will reassure the interviewer that you aren’t impulsive or confrontational.

It’s a good idea to indicate that you carefully considered your decision and left your position in a responsible and professional manner. If things didn’t go well at your last job, admit that you mishandled the situation and emphasize that you’ve learned from your mistakes. This will let the interviewer know that you won’t repeat these actions in the future.

Job Market

Explore the hidden job market

Published

4 weeks ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

If you applied for several jobs that were posted online and weren’t successful, you might want to consider exploring the hidden job market. Here’s what you should know.

What’s the hidden job market?
Not all employers immediately turn to online recruitment services to fill their needs. In fact, many jobs never get posted online, and there are companies that don’t have the time or resources to advertise jobs to the public. Additionally, many employers rely on recommendations from their staff to find the perfect candidate.

Why target this market?
If you apply for a job that hasn’t been advertised, you may be one of the few candidates in the running. This can improve your chances of landing the position.

How do you find jobs?
Leverage your connections by making calls, sending emails, and submitting your application package to various employers.

Keep in mind, you may have to step out of your comfort zone to find an unadvertised position.

Job Market

A brief guide to networking

Published

4 weeks ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

Networking is a great way to let potential employers know you’re open to new opportunities. Here are a few tips for developing your professional network during the pandemic.

Involve the people you know
Let your friends, acquaintances, former colleagues, and classmates know that you’re looking for work. Specify the type of position you’re interested in, and ask them to let you know if they hear about any suitable job openings.

Be proactive on LinkedIn
Simply creating a LinkedIn profile won’t get you noticed by potential employers. You need to make contacts, join discussions and proactively promote yourself.

Participate in local events
Keep up to date with online job fairs, and actively participate in ones that are in your area. Additionally, you can attend conferences, seminars, and symposiums to meet new people.

Remember, networking can increase your chances of being successful in your job search.

Job Market

3 golden rules for future entrepreneurs

Published

1 month ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Do you want to start a business? If so, here are three principles to help increase your chances of success.

1. Have realistic expectations
It’s important to understand that you may not immediately make a profit. In fact, it can take years to build a reputation and establish a market share. Being patient is key.

2. Take care of yourself
It’s not uncommon to hear stories of entrepreneurs who work 60, 70, or even 80 hours a week. Although commendable, remember that your mental and physical well-being are crucial assets. If getting your business off the ground compromises your health or personal relationships, it’s probably not worth it.

3. Learn how to fail
No entrepreneur is perfect, and making mistakes is an essential part of the learning process. Slips and blunders develop character and allow you to improve your business. Learn from your mistakes rather than letting them hold you back.

For help launching your business, contact an entrepreneurial support service in your area.

Job Market

3 things to consider when negotiating your working conditions

Published

1 month ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

In a job interview, discussing salary and benefits can be uncomfortable. However, if you’re looking for a position that fulfills your needs, you must be prepared to broach the topic. Here are three things to keep in mind when you do.

1. Industry standards
First and foremost, you must have realistic expectations. Do some research and talk to other professionals in your industry to determine the average salary and benefits for your level of experience and the position you hope to fill. This will help you avoid making unreasonable demands or accepting an offer that’s not in line with current standards.

2. Benefits and perks
If the employer can’t offer you the salary you want, you can negotiate for other benefits. After all, the amount you’re paid is just one factor in cultivating a good quality of life. For example, you could negotiate to have flexible hours, work from home or use a company cellphone.

3. Your worth
Rather than looking at what you can gain, put yourself in the employer’s shoes and think about what you can offer the organization. Knowing what you bring to the table can help show the emplo¬yer you care about the success of their business. This could make them more willing to meet your expectations.

Most importantly, be confident and don’t undersell yourself.

