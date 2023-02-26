5 job interview mistakes to avoid

Job interviews are stressful. Besides answers to tough questions, employers look for competency clues when weeding out candidates. Here are five mistakes to avoid when you’re in the hot seat.

1. Arriving late. Showing up late without notifying the hiring manager will hurt your chances of getting the job. Managers often have numerous interviews to get through on the same day. Failure to arrive on time shows a lack of respect for their time.

2. Failing to ask questions. During the interview, the recruiter will ask you if you have any questions. Having nothing to ask suggests you’re disinterested or have done little research. Prepare questions ahead of time.

3. Dissing past employers. No matter how bad your experience was in a previous job, badmouthing previous employers won’t look good on you. Stay positive and focus on what you’ve learned from your experiences.

4. Discussing money or time off. Don’t raise salary expectations or time off unless the employer has already mentioned it. Instead, focus on how your skills make you the perfect candidate.

5. Failing to follow up. Send the employers a message several hours after the interview and thank them for their time. Repeat key points from the interview to show your engagement and reiterate your interest in the job. This keeps you top of mind.

Finally, dress for success. Avoid smart casual attire and wear professional business clothes to give yourself the best chance.