5 job interview mistakes to avoid
Job interviews are stressful. Besides answers to tough questions, employers look for competency clues when weeding out candidates. Here are five mistakes to avoid when you’re in the hot seat.
1. Arriving late. Showing up late without notifying the hiring manager will hurt your chances of getting the job. Managers often have numerous interviews to get through on the same day. Failure to arrive on time shows a lack of respect for their time.
2. Failing to ask questions. During the interview, the recruiter will ask you if you have any questions. Having nothing to ask suggests you’re disinterested or have done little research. Prepare questions ahead of time.
3. Dissing past employers. No matter how bad your experience was in a previous job, badmouthing previous employers won’t look good on you. Stay positive and focus on what you’ve learned from your experiences.
4. Discussing money or time off. Don’t raise salary expectations or time off unless the employer has already mentioned it. Instead, focus on how your skills make you the perfect candidate.
5. Failing to follow up. Send the employers a message several hours after the interview and thank them for their time. Repeat key points from the interview to show your engagement and reiterate your interest in the job. This keeps you top of mind.
Finally, dress for success. Avoid smart casual attire and wear professional business clothes to give yourself the best chance.
Plumbing: high earning potential
Becoming a plumber may be an interesting career option if you can’t see yourself working in an office. Plumbers create and build with their hands and are constantly on the move. They get to meet people from all walks of life and build lasting relationships. Every day is different, and you won’t feel isolated or lonely while on the job.
Plumbers earn a comfortable living. In fact, plumbing is among the most highly-paid trades. Therefore, you can easily support yourself and your family.
Most importantly, plumbers help make a difference in people’s lives and safeguard their health by keeping water and sewer pipes well-maintained. The gratification of helping people is hard to beat.
Moreover, plumbing is a physically demanding career that will keep you active all day. Most jobs require you to sit at a desk, so you have to exercise on your own time. However, with plumbing, you’ll keep fit on the job.
Finally, plumbers have unmatched job security. They don’t have to worry about their job being outsourced or eliminated. As long as there are leaky pipes, drains, and toilets, plumbers will be needed to fix them.
Get in touch with a career counselor to find out how you can kick off a career in the plumbing industry.
Spark your creativity with a career in welding
Welders use their skills to create magnificent, breathtaking structures every day. Welding is a growing career field that offers many opportunities for those interested in learning technical skills, exploring their creative tendencies, and working hard.
Welders also have the opportunity to travel for their work, as welding is needed worldwide in several fields, including the pipeline, military, and shipbuilding industries.
There isn’t a standard educational path toward becoming a welder. For example, many individuals choose to attend a vocational school, while others apply for apprenticeships or welding training programs. A huge benefit of joining this industry is that you can start from the bottom and gain skills and experience through specialized, on-the-job training.
As a welder, the satisfaction of working with your hands and the pride of helping a project evolve from start to finish is hard to beat.
If welding seems like the right career path for you, find a training center and earn the competencies you need to be a skilled professional today.
Horticulture: a green career
If you’d rather spend your days surrounded by greenery than working at a desk, the field of horticulture may be perfect for you. Here’s a look at the important work of horticulturists.
What’s a horticulturist?
Horticulturists are agricultural scientists that focus on finding better ways to develop, grow, harvest, store, process, and ship fruits, vegetables, and decorative plants.
They use their expertise to develop new plant varieties that can better resist insects or disease or adapt to growing in various climates and soils. This has far-reaching benefits and greatly impacts the lives of many people.
Where do they work?
The career of a horticulturist can be exciting because there are many different types of jobs to choose from. For example, horticulturists can find employment in:
• Nurseries and greenhouses
• Government departments
• Universities and colleges
• Horticulture, floriculture, and agriculture research companies
• Fruit and vegetable farming operations
• Garden centers and plant retailers
• Zoos and botanical gardens
Horticulturists are integral in improving the planet’s biodiversity and sustaining food security for future generations. Find out if a college or university near you offers programs in horticulture.
Carpentry: a skilled craft
If you love working with your hands, are creative, detail-oriented, and looking for exciting opportunities, a career as a carpenter may be an ideal path for you. Here are three good reasons to become a carpenter.
1. You have job security. There is and will always be a need for construction and skilled tradespeople. In fact, there’s a demand for more than 1.3 million carpenters in the United States. Homes, offices, hospitals, schools, factories, roads, and other vital structures constantly need to be built, renovated, or replaced.
2. You don’t have to pay for an expensive education. Carpentry focuses more on skill than education. Therefore, you don’t have to spend a fortune in academia. Many individuals enroll in carpentry courses at vocational schools and colleges. It’s also possible to opt for practical hands-on training as a laborer or carpentry assistant so you can earn while you learn.
3. You can make an impact. A career in carpentry offers you a chance to make a difference in the lives of the people in your community. For example, families will grow into the homes you build, and students will learn in the schools you construct.
As a qualified carpenter, you can earn a good income that has the potential to grow as you gain more skills and experience.
Does your business have a DEI policy?
You may be familiar with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as a social justice matter, but did you know this type of policy can contribute to your company’s bottom line? Here’s what you should know.
What’s involved
A DEI policy evaluates a culture, workplace, school, or other settings where groups of people come together. Diversity refers to the variety of people and perspectives within a group. Equity involves the effort to ensure processes are fair and impartial. Inclusion pertains to the sense of belonging members may or may not feel.
The goal of DEI policies is to remove any barriers to success individuals may experience while celebrating the differences that make an organization more creative and resilient.
Why it’s important
There are several reasons why organizations are incorporating DEI policies into their business model.
• Corporate values. Many employers are morally obligated to provide an equitable and welcoming workplace to people of any race, age, gender, or ability.
• Improved innovation. Companies must be agile to remain relevant in today’s competitive business climate. The more diverse your team is, the more perspectives you can draw from.
• Desirable work conditions. Organizations must be competitive, not only in their business offerings but also in their appeal to potential employees. An inclusive work culture is more inviting to top-tier talent.
You don’t have to be a large organization to incorporate DEI measures in your workplace. Talk to a DEI or human resource consultant in your area to learn how to make your workplace more diverse, equitable, and inclusive.
An electrifying career
Working as an electrician is exciting and unpredictable. Every day, there are new challenges and problems to solve. Therefore, if you’re looking for a career that will be interesting and keep you on your toes, becoming an electrician is a great option.
Electricians are paid well and respected for their intelligence and technical knowledge. After all, they’re responsible for people’s safety and must take various safety precautions to avoid injury.
Furthermore, electricians work in many specialty areas beyond construction and maintenance work. For example, they’re also needed for underwater cabling and fire alarm and security system installation.
Additionally, electricians have a good work-life balance. They typically work eight-hour days during the week and have weekends off. This is important if you value your free time with friends and family.
Finally, becoming an electrician is a great option if you dream of becoming your own boss. After completing the appropriate training, you could open a franchise or build your own company.
Don’t hesitate to find out about electrician training programs in your area.
