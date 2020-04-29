5 key steps for taking your car out of storage

Spring is here, and if you happen to have a summer vehicle tucked away, now’s the time to take it out of storage. Here are five essential steps to take before you hit the road.

1. Check the fluids. If you didn’t change the oil before putting your car into storage for the winter, do it now. You should also check the other fluids, including your coolant, brake, transmission, and windshield wa¬sher fluids. Top these up if necessary.

2. Inspect the tires. Even if they look fine, check the pressure in your tires as it may have dropped over the winter. If necessary, inflate them to the manufacturer’s requirements. Visually inspect them for wear, cracks and bulges, and repair or replace them if necessary.

3. Connect the battery. If your battery wasn’t connected to a maintainer or tender over the winter, charge it fully. Before reconnecting it, check the wires and terminals for corrosion.

4. Perform a visual inspection. Check all visible electric wires and hoses for damage. Ensure that there are no foreign objects or signs of pest infestation under the hood, in the trunk and in the cabin. Finally, look for signs of damage to the paint and body.

5. Replace worn out parts. Air filters can accumulate dust over the winter and windshield wipers can become dry and cracked from disuse. If necessary, install replacements before driving.

When driving your car for the first time after an extended period in storage, it’s normal for the wheels to vibrate for a few minutes until any flat spots have rounded out. Similarly, the brakes may be noisy the first time you use them. If these things don’t go away after driving for about half an hour, or you notice other irregularities, bring your car to a professional to have it inspected.