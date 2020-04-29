Automotive
5 key steps for taking your car out of storage
Spring is here, and if you happen to have a summer vehicle tucked away, now’s the time to take it out of storage. Here are five essential steps to take before you hit the road.
1. Check the fluids. If you didn’t change the oil before putting your car into storage for the winter, do it now. You should also check the other fluids, including your coolant, brake, transmission, and windshield wa¬sher fluids. Top these up if necessary.
2. Inspect the tires. Even if they look fine, check the pressure in your tires as it may have dropped over the winter. If necessary, inflate them to the manufacturer’s requirements. Visually inspect them for wear, cracks and bulges, and repair or replace them if necessary.
3. Connect the battery. If your battery wasn’t connected to a maintainer or tender over the winter, charge it fully. Before reconnecting it, check the wires and terminals for corrosion.
4. Perform a visual inspection. Check all visible electric wires and hoses for damage. Ensure that there are no foreign objects or signs of pest infestation under the hood, in the trunk and in the cabin. Finally, look for signs of damage to the paint and body.
5. Replace worn out parts. Air filters can accumulate dust over the winter and windshield wipers can become dry and cracked from disuse. If necessary, install replacements before driving.
When driving your car for the first time after an extended period in storage, it’s normal for the wheels to vibrate for a few minutes until any flat spots have rounded out. Similarly, the brakes may be noisy the first time you use them. If these things don’t go away after driving for about half an hour, or you notice other irregularities, bring your car to a professional to have it inspected.
What affects an EV’s range?
If you purchase an electric vehicle (EV) with a 125-mile range, can you reasonably expect to drive that distance between each charge? Unfortunately, the answer is no. This is because the battery does more than powering the engine. In fact, there are many factors that contribute to the battery’s range, including the following:
• The electrical system. An EV’s battery is responsible for all the systems in the car. As a result, running the fan or entertainment unit will require some of the battery’s power.
• The weather. Cold or windy weather can reduce an EV’s range by up to 30 percent. This is largely due to the need to heat the car’s cabin and engine. Hot weather also affects range, but not to the same extent.
• Where you’re driving. Because many EVs use the power generated while braking to recharge the battery, driving in the city increases a car’s range while driving at a steady pace on the highway reduces it.
• The load you’re carrying. As with any car, heavy loads are less economical to carry. In order to optimize your car’s range, don’t stow unnecessary items in the trunk.
If you’re worried about running out of juice, your car’s information system will warn you when the battery’s charge is low. However, it’s important to plan ahead to be safe. Always know how far you’re going and make sure that your battery is sufficiently charged to get you there and back.
5 things you can do at an auto show
If you plan to purchase a new car, consider attending an auto show in your region (hopefully soon). In addition to being a great opportunity to scope out your next ride, these events offer a rich experience. Here are five things you can do at an auto show.
1. Discover the latest cars
Top automakers showcase their latest models and prototypes at auto shows. Enjoy seeing them all in the same place and in the span of just a few hours. Plus, gain bragging rights by learning about and snapping pics of the next generation of cars before all your friends.
2. Talk with experts
The staff working at the various car booths will know all the ins and outs of the vehicles that they’re displaying, and they’re there to answer any questions you have. Become a more informed car buyer by picking the brains of these product specialists.
3. Take a test drive
Become familiar with a bunch of exciting new cars. You may even be able to test drive some of them, including electric and luxury vehicles.
4. Meet the stars
Rub shoulders and take a photo with:
• Actors, musicians and other celebrities who are at the show representing various marques
• Racecar drivers from a range of motorsports (formula racing, rallying, NASCAR, etc.)
• Car journalists and bloggers
5. Enjoy the extras
Auto shows usually host live car auctions, keynote presentations, live music, marketplaces, and signing sessions. Moreover, most events are family-friendly, with many of the automakers offering games, interactive displays and other activities for kids.
If attending an auto show sounds like a good time, be sure not to pass up the next one in your region.
How to choose an electric vehicle
Are you thinking about purchasing an electric vehicle (EV)? If so, consider your needs before making a decision. Here are the key factors to keep in mind.
Commuting
If you have a short daily commute, almost any type of electric vehicle will have sufficient range to get you where you need to go.
However, if you tend to regularly drive long distances, you may be better off with a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). This type of car uses gas to keep you going once the battery is depleted.
In addition, if you love to escape to the cottage or take frequent road trips, a long-range EV or PHEV may be a better option to get you where you’re going.
Charging
Most EV owners install a 240-volt charging station at home. If you do the same, you’ll have no problem recharging yours on a daily basis.
Alternatively, if you rely on public charging stations to power your car, it’s best to locate one close to your home and/or your place of work. It’s crucial to ensure that you always have enough range left to get to the station.
There is a wide variety of EVs and PHEVs on the market right now, with more being released every year. So, whether you prefer a compact car, a mid-sized sedan or an SUV, there’s an electric vehicle that’s right for you.
3 car sounds you should never ignore
In many cases, the first indication that there’s something wrong with your car is a strange sound. Here are three types of noises that could indicate there’s a problem.
1. Squealing
If it comes from your engine bay, a high-pitched squealing sound could indicate that there’s a worn-out or loose belt. On the other hand, if the noise emanates from the wheels, it may mean that there’s a problem with your brakes or bearings. An issue with the brakes may also present itself with a grinding sound.
2. Grinding or crunching
These sounds, especially when they come from under the hood, can be caused by a whole host of issues. A complete inspection may be necessary to pinpoint the origin of the noise.
3. Rattling or knocking
This could be caused by something as simple as a rock caught in the wheels or may be an indication that something is seriously wrong with your car. If the noise persists, get a mechanic to take a look at it.
If you regularly listen to music while you drive, you may miss the telltale sounds of a car problem. At least once a month, turn off the radio while driving in order to listen carefully to the noises your car makes. If you hear anything out of the ordinary, have it checked by a professional.
4 myths about EVs
Increasingly, motorists are buying electric vehicles (EVs) and cities and towns are making way for this new generation of cars. Despite how mainstream they’re becoming, misconceptions about them prevail. Here are four commonly believed myths about EVs.
1. They have insufficient range
Current models have more than enough range for the typical driver. On average, Americans drive 40 miles a day, making even the shortest-range EV, which can go for 58 miles, practical. Long road trips may require more planning, but unless your destination is remote, chances are you’ll be able to find charging stations.
2. They’re difficult to charge
Some worry that it’ll take too long to charge the car’s battery if a charging station can even be found. Both of these fears are unfounded. Your car will charge fully overnight. Between full charges, all you really need are top-ups to ensure you can get where you need to go. Plus, charging stations are much easier to install than gas stations, meaning they’ll be readily available as EVs become more common.
3. They’re more expensive
Most EVs are more expensive to purchase than their traditional counterparts. However, there are many tax and purchase incentives available to mitigate this higher initial cost. Moreover, you’ll save a lot of money on gas, maintenance, and repairs, meaning they’re cheaper in the long run.
4. They’re unsafe
Many detractors point to the fact lithium-ion batteries, which power most EVs, are at risk of catching fire and even exploding. However, manufacturers are taking precautions to reduce the risk of this happening. This leaves collisions as a potential trigger for such an event, but the risk of ignition and explosion is on par with that of a traditional gasoline-powered engine doing the same.
EV’s aren’t as impractical as many people make them out to be, so if you’re interested in purchasing one, don’t hesitate to visit a local dealership.
5 things you didn’t know car insurance covers
Your car insurance policy is probably more extensive than you realize. Here are five things you’re likely covered for if you have good collision, liability, and comprehensive coverage.
1. Car seats
Child car seats can be pricey. However, if you have comprehensive car insurance, you don’t need to worry about springing for a new one if yours becomes damaged in an accident. Insurers treat car seats as part of your vehicle and cover the replacement cost if necessary.
2. Pothole damage
Hitting a deep pothole can do a number on your car, whether it’s bent rims, a scratched undercarriage or broken mechanical components. This damage is covered under the collision portion of your car insurance. However, bear in mind that filing a claim may raise your rates.
3. Legal representation
Most car insurance policies will cover the costs of hiring a lawyer in the event that you’re sued following a car accident. Lawsuits are time-sensitive, so if you’re served a legal notice, don’t wait to inform your insurer.
4. Hotel accommodations
If an out-of-town accident throws a wrench into your travel plans, certain comprehensive insurance policies will cover accommodation costs. The specific limits in terms of expenses and the duration of the stay will be outlined in the policy.
5. Rodent damage
You’re probably aware that comprehensive insurance covers wildlife collisions. However, it also covers damage caused by rodents chewing the wiring under your hood. Believe it or not, this isn’t uncommon.
Talk to your insurer if you need a breakdown of your coverage. And if you want to upgrade your current policy, be sure to ask about these lesser-known protections.
