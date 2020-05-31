5 kinds of fishing lures

Lures are designed to simulate live bait and have several other advantages. In addition to being less messy, they can help you cast further and target species more directly. Here are five kinds of commonly used lures.

1. Plugs

These hard-plastic lures are shaped and painted to resemble baitfish and other prey. They have a thin sheet of metal on one end, called a lip or bill, which makes the lure wobble. Types of plugs include crankbaits, minnows, wobblers, shallow-divers, and deep-divers.

2. Spoons



These metal lures resemble a spoon without a handle. The concave shape causes them to wobble and reflect light, thereby resembling an injured baitfish, which is something no game fish can resist.

3. Soft plastic baits

Used primarily for bass fishing, these types of lures are designed to resemble worms, crawfish, lizards, frogs, and other prey.

4. Spinnerbaits

These lures have one or more oval-shaped blades that spin rapidly and reflect light when pulled through the water. They imitate swimming bait fish like minnows and shiners, and they’re ideal for catching predatory species like bass, pike, and perch.

5. Buzzbaits

There are different styles of buzz bait, but the defining feature of this type of lure is its ability to vibrate as it moves through the water. Buzzbaits are used primarily to target bass in shallow water.

Are you still wondering which type of lure to use? If so, the staff at your local tackle shop can help you pick out the best option for the fishing you’re doing.