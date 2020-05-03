5 last-minute Mother’s Day gifts

Mother’s Day is coming up fast. Do you have a present for your mom yet? If not, here are five last-minute gift ideas guaranteed to put a smile on her face.

1. Coffee or tea. With so many options to choose from, you can stick to a brand she loves or introduces her to a few new flavors.

2. Beauty products. Let your mom know she deserves to be pampered from head to toe. There’s something for every mother, from nail polish and makeup to bubble bath and scented body lotions.

3. Sweets. Candies and chocolates are classic Mother’s Day gifts, just be sure to choose what she enjoys.

4. A subscription. Spoil your mom all year long with a subscription to a magazine, a streaming service, or a monthly box from her favorite brand.

5. A book. If you know which genres and authors she likes, the staff at a local bookstore can help you find a great read. Complete the gift with a personalized bookmark.

No matter what you give your mom for Mother’s Day, be sure to include a card with a heartfelt message. It’s a token she’s likely to treasure for years to come.