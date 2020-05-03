Home
5 last-minute Mother’s Day gifts
Mother’s Day is coming up fast. Do you have a present for your mom yet? If not, here are five last-minute gift ideas guaranteed to put a smile on her face.
1. Coffee or tea. With so many options to choose from, you can stick to a brand she loves or introduces her to a few new flavors.
2. Beauty products. Let your mom know she deserves to be pampered from head to toe. There’s something for every mother, from nail polish and makeup to bubble bath and scented body lotions.
3. Sweets. Candies and chocolates are classic Mother’s Day gifts, just be sure to choose what she enjoys.
4. A subscription. Spoil your mom all year long with a subscription to a magazine, a streaming service, or a monthly box from her favorite brand.
5. A book. If you know which genres and authors she likes, the staff at a local bookstore can help you find a great read. Complete the gift with a personalized bookmark.
No matter what you give your mom for Mother’s Day, be sure to include a card with a heartfelt message. It’s a token she’s likely to treasure for years to come.
3 ways to create an accent wall
An accent wall is a striking way to make a room more dynamic. Here are three ways you can add one to your home.
1. Paint. This is the easiest way to create an accent wall. For a subtle difference, opt for varying tones of the same shade. If you prefer a dramatic look, choose a color that contrasts nicely with the rest of the room.
2. Wallpaper. If you prefer a patterned or textured accent wall, wallpaper is just what you need. Choose a pattern with a color scheme that matches the rest of the room for an effect that’s pleasing to the eye.
3. Bricks. Exposed brick walls look great in almost any type of room. If your home doesn’t already have this feature, you can create your own using regular bricks and mortar, or you could mimic the look with textured wallpaper or thin bricks intended as decoration.
Accent walls are the perfect way to play with color, texture, and design in your home. And because they only occupy one wall in a room, they won’t overpower the space they’re in.
4 elements of the perfect playroom
Are you thinking about creating a playroom for your kids? If so, here are four things that will make it child friendly and the perfect place to play.
1. Different zones. Create separate areas in the room to make crafts, read books and do homework. Make sure they also have an open area for imaginative play.
2. Ample storage. Storage solutions like shelving units and bookcases can help keep stuff off the floor. Smaller boxes and baskets are perfect for keeping toys organized.
3. The ideal location. If your children are still young, you may want their playroom to be close to where the family gathers so you can keep an eye on them. However, older kids may prefer a space of their own in the basement or elsewhere.
4. Child-friendly textiles. Your children need comfortable surfaces like sofas, chairs, and rugs to relax and play, but these will get dirty quickly. Washable fabrics make cleaning up easy. You may also want to choose patterned materials, which are better at hiding stains.
To ensure your children don’t grow out of their playroom too soon, avoid decorating it with their favorite cartoon characters or colors that may seem too childish in the years to come. Opt for timeless decor and furniture that can grow with them.
4 jobs you can do from home
Telecommuting has many advantages to offer, including a better work-life balance, increased productivity, reduced transportation costs and greater flexibility in hours worked. Here are four jobs you can do from home.
1. Virtual assistant
A virtual assistant provides a host of creative, technical and administrative services in corporate, legal, medical and other settings. What’s great about marketing yourself as a virtual assistant is that you can tailor your offered services to what you’re good at. That said, the greater your skillset, the higher your earning potential will be.
2. Translator
Knowing more than one language can be a marketable skill, one you can put to use by working as a translator or interpreter. If you have a background in a particular discipline or industry, you can draw on it to market yourself as a specialized translator. There are many translation opportunities in both the private and public sectors.
3. Web developer/designer
These days, almost every company and public organization has a website, and they need people to create, maintain, modify and update them. In addition, web design and development skills are easy to combine with other areas of expertise, such as advertising and graphic design.
4. Bookkeeper/accountant
This is a perfect occupation if you want to work from home, either full or part time. You’ll probably have to meet clients from time to time and you can expect a busier schedule during tax season.
While there are many opportunities to secure remote jobs, be on the lookout for work-from-home scams, which have become more common in recent years. Be sure to research anyone you work for and to seek out employee reviews online.
4 considerations when choosing a smartphone
Smartphones can make many things easier, but choosing the right device might not be so simple. Here are a few things to evaluate when making a decision.
1. Operating system
A smartphone’s operating system determines its basic functions, design elements and features. The most common types are iOS and Android. Your best bet is to stick with what you know. If you have other Apple devices, choose an iOS phone. If you’re familiar with using a Windows PC, you’ll likely be more comfortable with an Android phone.
2. Screen size
For the most part, a larger screen will make it easier to use your smartphone and give you more space to enlarge text and buttons. Keep in mind, however, that a bigger phone will also be more cumbersome. Test out different sizes at your local electronics store to find the right fit.
3. Storage capacity
Do you plan on using your smartphone to listen to music, download movies or take a lot of pictures? Make sure the phone you choose has sufficient storage capacity or the option to add a memory card and increase the available space.
4. Cell phone plan
It’s important to choose a plan that suits your budget and your needs. How much time will you spend talking on the phone every month? Do you intend to send a lot of text messages? Will you frequently need access to the internet when you’re outside of a Wi-Fi hotspot?
There are many smartphone brands and models available. With a little patience and research, you’ll undoubtedly find one that works for you.
Grow your own food from kitchen scraps
Did you know you can grow food from kitchen scraps? Here are just a few of the plants you can propagate from produce you bought at the grocery store.
• Leafy vegetables. The bottoms of lettuce, celery, and other leafy vegetables can be used to grow new plants. Simply place them in a dish with a few inches of water.
• Herbs. Basil, cilantro and many other herbs will grow new roots when you put a few stems in a small glass of water and replace the water daily.
• Pineapples. Cut the leafy top off the pineapple and remove all the yellow flesh. Place it in a glass of water and wait for it to sprout in just a few weeks.
Once your kitchen scraps have grown roots, transfer them to your garden or pots filled with nutrient-rich soil.
Choosing the right freezer
Are you running out of room in your freezer? If so, a stand-alone freezer may be just what you need. Here are some factors to think about when choosing one.
Type
There are two kinds of the stand-alone freezer:
• Chest freezers generally offer more space per cubic-foot than upright models. However, their design makes it harder to find things, as there are usually no shelves or drawers to help organize your food.
• Upright freezers have shelves and drawers that make it easy to organize your goods. They take up less floor space than chest freezers but have less usable space.
Size
Both freezer types are available in a variety of sizes. Your choice will depend on where you’re planning to put it, what you want to store and the size of your family.
As a general rule, plan for 1.5 cubic feet for each member of your family. However, hunters, gardeners, and people who buy food in bulk may need a bigger freezer than a family simply wishing to keep a supply of frozen pizzas on hand.
Features
Many newer freezers have features that make them much more convenient to use. They may include alarms that alert you if the temperature has dipped, locks to block access or make sure the door stays closed and dividers and tiered bins for chest freezers. Some upright freezers even offer soft-freeze zones, so you never have to deal with completely hardened ice cream again.
To make sure your freezer works as efficiently as possible, place it somewhere away from heat sources and aim to keep it no more than two-thirds full.
