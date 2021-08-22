5 living room design tips

If being stuck at home during the pandemic has given you the urge to renovate, you’re not alone. Here are some tips and ideas to help you upgrade your living space.

Renovation trends

Home upgrades are set to ramp up in 2021. According to a survey by porch.com, nearly 60 percent of Americans admitted that spending more time inside during the pandemic inspired them to renovate their home. Here are some of the latest trends you may want to get in on:

1. Making homes more hygienic. Since porcelain only absorbs 0.1 percent of bacteria, many homeowners are using this material for their countertops and floors. Additionally, touchless faucets and smart soap dispensers have become increasingly popular.

2. Enhancing outdoor spaces. When public spaces were shut down, many homeowners focused their attention on upgrading their backyards. Screened porches, gazebos, decks, pools, and hot tubs are now all the rage as people look for new ways to make the most of spending time at home.

3. Creating multipurpose rooms. For many people, working from home made it necessary to rearrange one or more rooms to serve as an office, school, gym, or studio. Designing a multifunctional room is a great way to make the most of your living space.

4. Letting in more natural light. Pandemic lockdowns inspired homeowners to bring the outdoors inside with windows and skylights. Natural light not only makes a space brighter but can also boost your mood and productivity.

Remodeling during the pandemic

Before starting your renovation project, it’s a good idea to get quotes from several contractors. Since the price of building materials has skyrocketed due to a limit in supplies, shopping around for the right contractor can help you stay within your budget. In addition, you may want to find out if they offer a price adjustment clause in their contract to recoup any increased costs.

As with any renovation, planning for delays and unexpected bumps in the road is a must. Before starting your upgrade, make sure you have all the necessary building permits and licenses. You should also sign an agreement with your contractor that outlines mandatory deadlines. This will help keep the project on track.

Additionally, you should consider when you plan on starting your renovation project. For example, since materials and contractors may be more available in the fall or winter, your project could get completed faster during this time of the year.

Lastly, if you want to minimize costs, look into receiving reimbursements from the energy efficiency assistance programs in your area. An online search will help you find out how to apply and take advantage of these savings.