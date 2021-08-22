Real Estate
5 living room design tips
Your living room is one of the most important rooms in your home. It’s where you entertain guests, read, watch movies, and more. Here are a few tips for making your living room both stylish and functional.
1. Position the couch
Since it’s likely the biggest piece of furniture in your living room, you should position your couch first. If the room is small, push it up against the wall to create more space. However, if you have an open-concept home, pull the couch into the middle of the space to create a distinct living area.
2. Set up the TV
Your television should be visible from the sitting area. However, don’t place it in front of a window, as viewing will likely be impacted by glare.
3. Add an area rug
On top of being comfortable and stylish, an area rug can help soundproof your living room. As
a rule of thumb, it should fit under all pieces of furniture in the sitting area.
4. Optimize the lighting
Since your living room is a multifunctional space, getting the lighting right can be a challenge. The best approach is to incorporate a combination of overhead, accent, and task lights. In addition, installing dimmer switches will allow you to adjust the ambiance as needed.
5. Choose complementary furniture
You should choose furniture that complements the space. For example, bulky furniture can easily make a small living room feel crowded. However, investing in a good coffee table and stylish entertainment unit is a must.
Given that you probably spend a lot of time in your living room, it’s worth making the effort to ensure it’s as comfortable as possible.
4 things to consider when choosing a shower
If you need to install a new shower in your bathroom, the dimensions of the area where you’ll place it are a key consideration. Here are several other things to think about when making a purchase decision.
1. Type
There are several kinds of showers to choose from, including:
• One-piece showers. They’re watertight and affordable but a little bulky.
• Modular showers. These are suitable for most bathrooms but difficult to maintain.
• Traditional shower cabins. They’re affordable and compact but utilitarian.
• Tiled showers. They’re beautiful and durable but a little pricey.
• Adapted showers. These are spacious and accessible but difficult to install.
2. Material
When it comes to materials, you can choose from:
• ABS plastic. It’s lightweight but difficult to maintain.
• Acrylic. It’s esthetically pleasing but scratches easily.
• Fiberglass. It’s affordable but prone to cracking.
• Polymer. It’s easy to install but not very durable.
• Tempered glass. It’s scratch-resistant but heavy.
It’s up to you to determine your needs and find the best value for your money.
3. Door
When it comes to shower doors, each type has its pros and cons. Options include:
• Sliding doors. They’re space-saving but difficult to clean.
• Pivoting doors. They’re versatile but prone to leaks.
• Swinging doors. They’re roomy but require more maintenance.
It’s important to decide which features are most important to you before making your choice.
4. Accessories
Faucets are available in a variety of styles and materials including chrome, stainless steel, and brushed nickel. In addition, when it comes to showerheads, you can opt for a fixed, handheld, high-pressure, rainfall, or body jet system.
If you take the time to weigh your options, you’ll be able to create a shower that meets your needs.
Warren County Market Report – July 2021
For the first time in a while, we have several categories in red this month of July 2021. We were down in new listings, new pending, and closed sales. August seems to be picking up. Could the downshift last month be due to summer family vacations? Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for July 2021. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -25%.
- New Pending DOWN -23.9%.
- Closed sales are DOWN -23.2%
- Average Median Sold $325,000
- Average Days on Market 14
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send the request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: July 2021 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated August 2021
Report: LMI-County-WarrenCountyVA-202107
Report: County-WarrenCountyVA-202107
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
How to add a pop of color to your kitchen
If your kitchen is looking a little lackluster, consider adding a splash of color. Here are some simple ways to brighten up space.
1. Apply paint
A fresh coat of paint can do wonders. Changing the color of your walls, cabinets, countertops or chairs can transform the look of the entire room.
2. Include accessories
If you want to change your decor and keep up with the latest trends without breaking the bank, decorative accessories are the answer. Go wild with stylish placemats, curtains, door handles, and hand towels. Patterned teapots and eye-catching light fixtures are also great options.
3. Incorporate plants
Another simple way to brighten up your kitchen is to include plants. It’s best to choose varieties that can withstand temperature fluctuations such as hyacinths and maidenhair ferns.
Additionally, you can brighten up your kitchen with colorful appliances like a mixer or toaster. You can even purchase a retro-inspired pastel fridge. Just make sure the appliances you select to complement the style of your kitchen.
4 things that can lower the value of your home
Even if you don’t intend to sell your home anytime soon, you’d probably like it to eventually be worth more than you paid for it. While some factors are out of your control, there are decisions you can make as a home¬owner that will either boost or lower the value of your property. If you want to increase the value of your home, here are four things you should avoid.
1. Poorly executed renovations
If you want to expand the kitchen, redo the bathroom or build a deck in the backyard, it’s best to hire an experienced professional. While it might cost less in the short term, a do-it-yourself renovation can significantly decrease the value of your property, especially if the workmanship doesn’t comply with regulations.
2. A lack of maintenance
Whether you fail to replace the roof, upgrade the plumbing or perform other upkeep as needed, neglect can seriously influence how much buyers are willing to pay for your home. Plus, if you wait to complete necessary repairs, they’re likely to become more expensive.
3. Too much carpeting
Carpets retain smells and can trap particles such as dust mites, pet dander, and other allergens. They’re also difficult to clean, and they wear out over time. Additionally, since removing this type of floor covering is time-consuming and expensive, its presence may deter potential buyers.
4. A dated bathroom or kitchen
Home decor trends change over time, which can leave certain rooms looking like they’re trapped in another decade. If all the fixtures in your bathroom are turquoise, or your kitchen cabinet doors are too ornate, potential buyers may try to lower the price so they can afford to update the space.
To find out how you can maximize the value of your home before putting it on the market, consult a local real estate agent.
Pandemic-inspired renovation ideas and how to make them work
If being stuck at home during the pandemic has given you the urge to renovate, you’re not alone. Here are some tips and ideas to help you upgrade your living space.
Renovation trends
Home upgrades are set to ramp up in 2021. According to a survey by porch.com, nearly 60 percent of Americans admitted that spending more time inside during the pandemic inspired them to renovate their home. Here are some of the latest trends you may want to get in on:
1. Making homes more hygienic. Since porcelain only absorbs 0.1 percent of bacteria, many homeowners are using this material for their countertops and floors. Additionally, touchless faucets and smart soap dispensers have become increasingly popular.
2. Enhancing outdoor spaces. When public spaces were shut down, many homeowners focused their attention on upgrading their backyards. Screened porches, gazebos, decks, pools, and hot tubs are now all the rage as people look for new ways to make the most of spending time at home.
3. Creating multipurpose rooms. For many people, working from home made it necessary to rearrange one or more rooms to serve as an office, school, gym, or studio. Designing a multifunctional room is a great way to make the most of your living space.
4. Letting in more natural light. Pandemic lockdowns inspired homeowners to bring the outdoors inside with windows and skylights. Natural light not only makes a space brighter but can also boost your mood and productivity.
Remodeling during the pandemic
Before starting your renovation project, it’s a good idea to get quotes from several contractors. Since the price of building materials has skyrocketed due to a limit in supplies, shopping around for the right contractor can help you stay within your budget. In addition, you may want to find out if they offer a price adjustment clause in their contract to recoup any increased costs.
As with any renovation, planning for delays and unexpected bumps in the road is a must. Before starting your upgrade, make sure you have all the necessary building permits and licenses. You should also sign an agreement with your contractor that outlines mandatory deadlines. This will help keep the project on track.
Additionally, you should consider when you plan on starting your renovation project. For example, since materials and contractors may be more available in the fall or winter, your project could get completed faster during this time of the year.
Lastly, if you want to minimize costs, look into receiving reimbursements from the energy efficiency assistance programs in your area. An online search will help you find out how to apply and take advantage of these savings.
Ask the Expert
Home prices have been rising fast. Should I apply for a preapproval that’s more than I think I need?
There’s no question we’re in a hot market right now that shows few signs of cooling off. However, the fundamental rule still applies when it comes to getting a mortgage: Stay within budget.
The more prep work you do ahead of time, the better. This serves the dual purpose of helping you move quickly when needed, as well as acting with a cool head. Before you even start looking at homes, figure out your finances and calculate how much you can and want to spend on a mortgage. Remember to factor in insurance, taxes, and a rainy day fund for repairs.
Then you’ll apply for your preapproval. This is the bank’s letter attesting to how much you can afford.
A quick note about preapproval versus prequalification letters: The prequalification is typically based upon self-reported information, while the preapproval involves the bank checking your credit score and verifying bank and income records. Although some institutions may use the terms interchangeably, the preapproval generally carries more weight — and in a hot market, this can give you an edge when making offers. Remember that neither is final, however. Your loan will go through a final round of verifications and include an appraisal and inspection before it becomes official.
Back to how much you should apply for. A common rule of thumb says to keep your mortgage payment — including principal, interest, taxes, and insurance — at or below 28 percent of your gross monthly income, and your total debt service below 36 percent.
When you stick to this formula, you make things easy on yourself. Now you’ve got a definitive number in mind, and you can shop for houses that fit your budget rather than the other way around.
