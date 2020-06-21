5 low-maintenance perennials perfect for the Midwest

Are you on the lookout for unique foliage and flowers to add to your garden? If so, here are five easy-to-maintain perennials perfectly suited to the climate in the Midwest.

1. Coneflowers (Echinacea purpurea): Also known as echinacea, these drought-tolerant flowers are native to Central America and grow well in sunny locations. Their drooping petals and spiky yellow centers will attract pollinators like bees and butterflies to your garden.

2. Peonies (Paeonia): These springtime flowers thrive in sunny spots with good drainage and come in colors ranging from white and pale pink to vibrant red and purple. The large round blooms will look just as good in a bouquet as they do in your garden.

3. Swamp rose-mallow (Hibiscus moscheutos): These perennial hibiscuses aren’t the tropical flowers you’re probably more familiar with, but they have a similar appearance and can withstand cold winters. The vibrant pink or red blooms will delight you year after year, so long as they get plenty of sun and moist soil.

4. Hostas (Hosta): If you’re looking for a plant that does well in the shade, hostas come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors. They sprout delicate flowers in mid to late summer and their leaves last all season.

5. Hollyhocks (Alcea): Though they generally take two years to mature, these plants may flower in their first year if planted early enough. You can expect to see pollinators sipping from the white, yellow, pink, or red blooms.

If planted in the right location and carefully maintained, these perennials will guarantee you a colorful garden for years to come.