5 mistakes to avoid when cleaning your windows and mirrors

Saunas offer health benefits beyond just helping you relax. Here’s what to consider if you want one for your home.

Size

Saunas come in various sizes. Do you plan on using it exclusively with your significant other, or do you want to enjoy it with family and friends? Some models fit two or three people, while others have bench seats that accommodate up to 12.

Heat source

Infrared heaters provide instant heat that warms your body from the inside out. However, they typically only reach 120 to 150 F.

Alternatively, electric heaters can be used indoors and outdoors but take about 10 to 15 minutes to raise the air temperature. The upside is that they can reach 150 to 185 F. Many electric heaters also come with stones you can cover with water to create soothing steam. Wood-fired heaters have the same benefits as electric ones but can be used only with outdoor saunas.

Indoor or outdoor

Indoor saunas are great if you have a small yard and want to utilize unused space in your basement or bathroom. They add a touch of luxury to your home and are easily accessible in any weather. Additionally, if you choose a free-standing sauna, you can take it with you if you move.

Outdoor saunas are ideal if you have a large yard or want to be close to nature. Moreover, they offer more variety in shape and design than indoor versions. For example, many outdoor models can be fitted with glass windows and exterior seating.

Visit a local sauna retailer to discuss which model is suitable for you.