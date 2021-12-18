5 mistakes to avoid when selling a property

Are you getting ready to put your house on the market? To ensure that selling your home goes smoothly, here are five mistakes to avoid.

1. Going it alone

Whether it’s your first or fifth time selling a property, working with a real estate agent is a must. Realtors have the knowledge and experience to guide you through the process and ensure you set a fair and competitive price.

2. Forgetting to take pictures

To showcase your home’s best features online, you need to include high-quality images with your listing. Be sure to take them during the day to benefit from the available natural light. Recording a video tour of the property is also a good idea.

3. Leaving your home cluttered

In addition to cleaning your home, remember to remove any clutter before arranging a tour. Consider consulting a professional home stager to help potential buyers see your property’s full potential.

4. Disregarding the yard

Since the exterior of your home is what potential buyers will see first, it needs to make a good impression. Be sure to mow the lawn, rake up leaves, wash the siding and deck, weed the gardens, and neatly arrange your patio furniture.

5. Underestimating the costs

Home sellers are responsible for paying the commission to both their own and the buyer’s agent. Keep in mind that you might also have to make concessions with the buyer and pay for repairs following an inspection of the property.

If you want to sell your home quickly at the best possible price, be sure to work with a real estate agent.