5 mistakes to avoid when writing a CV

Your CV serves as a first point of contact with employers. To ensure it creates the right impression, avoid making these five mistakes.

1. Listing the wrong information. Ensure that your current phone number and email address are correctly listed. Do the same for all dates.

2. Not proofreading it. Proper spelling, grammar and punctuation are a sign that you pay attention to details. If possible, get someone to proofread your CV to ensure it’s easy to read and contains no mistakes.

3. Noting your interests. Unless they have something to do with the job you’re applying for, don’t devote space on your CV to your hobbies.

4. Not keeping it to the point. It’s okay to leave out jobs if they have little to do with the position you’re applying for and you held them many years ago. Only relevant and recent employment experience should be identified in your CV.

5. Providing references. Generally, it’s best to leave your personal and professional references off your CV. If the hiring manager wants them, they’ll ask.

Remember that your CV should be a summary of your professional skills. Anything more than two pages is too long and probably won’t be read.