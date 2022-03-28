5 must-have safety features for family cars

Are you in the market for a new vehicle to accommodate your growing family? If so, look for the following safety features to keep you and your kids secure.

1. Backup camera

Backup cameras are such an important feature that as of 2018, all new vehicles sold in North America must be equipped with one.

2. Advanced driver assistance system

Staying alert behind the wheel is the best way to avoid getting in an accident. However, features like automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure warnings can go a long way in helping to keep your family safe.

3. Good crash-test score

It’s important to choose a vehicle that can keep you and your family safe if you get into an accident. Therefore, check to see if the model you’re interested in has been tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and has a good safety score.

4. Superior airbags

Look for a vehicle with good airbags that will reduce the risk of serious injuries or fatalities if you get into an accident.

5. Automatic emergency call system

If you choose a car with this feature, you can rest assured that you and your family will get the help you need as quickly as possible if you’re in an accident.

When you’re ready to test drive a vehicle, make sure to bring your child’s car seat with you to ensure it’ll fit in the backseat.