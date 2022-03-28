Automotive
5 must-have safety features for family cars
Are you in the market for a new vehicle to accommodate your growing family? If so, look for the following safety features to keep you and your kids secure.
1. Backup camera
Backup cameras are such an important feature that as of 2018, all new vehicles sold in North America must be equipped with one.
2. Advanced driver assistance system
Staying alert behind the wheel is the best way to avoid getting in an accident. However, features like automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure warnings can go a long way in helping to keep your family safe.
3. Good crash-test score
It’s important to choose a vehicle that can keep you and your family safe if you get into an accident. Therefore, check to see if the model you’re interested in has been tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and has a good safety score.
4. Superior airbags
Look for a vehicle with good airbags that will reduce the risk of serious injuries or fatalities if you get into an accident.
5. Automatic emergency call system
If you choose a car with this feature, you can rest assured that you and your family will get the help you need as quickly as possible if you’re in an accident.
When you’re ready to test drive a vehicle, make sure to bring your child’s car seat with you to ensure it’ll fit in the backseat.
5 car myths debunked
Car myths can be difficult to dispel. Here are five common beliefs about driving that simply aren’t true.
1. Myth: Premium gasoline is best
Fact: Only certain vehicles require premium gasoline. If your owner’s manual doesn’t recommend using high octane fuel, there’s no point in wasting your money. Doing so won’t improve the performance of your vehicle.
2. Myth: You must warm up your car before driving it in the winter
Fact: Most vehicles only need to warm up for about 30 seconds. In fact, idling your car for extended periods of time can harm the engine by diluting the oil.
3. Myth: It’s illegal to drive in sandals
Fact: Though it’s dangerous to wear sandals while driving, there aren’t any laws that prevent you from doing so.
4. Myth: Drinking coffee or opening a window can get rid of fatigue
Fact: There’s no quick cure for fatigue. Driving while sleepy can be just as dangerous as driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
5. Myth: You can use your winter tires in summer
Fact: Though it may seem like a way to save money, driving with winter tires in the summer can increase your fuel consumption and braking distance and cause you to hydroplane.
If you have any questions about driving or maintaining your car, contact your local mechanic.
Essential tools for vehicle maintenance
Do you know how to perform basic car maintenance tasks like removing a tire, replacing a light bulb and changing the oil? If so, here are a few tools you should have on hand:
• A ratcheting wrench to secure parts
• A torque wrench to tighten fasteners
• A pressure gauge to check your tire pressure
• Pliers and wire cutters to replace or install electronic components
• A spotlight to see under the hood and carriage
• A set of screwdrivers with multiple bits
• A tool tray to keep everything organized
• A set of jacks, ramps, and stanchions to safely lift your vehicle
Visit your local hardware or auto parts store to get all the tools you need.
Does your vehicle need major repairs? If so, enlist the services of a professional mechanic.
Financial considerations and electric cars
Gas prices have steadily increased in recent months, putting a pinch on consumers. Given how expensive gasoline is, some are turning to electric automobiles — not just cars, but also trucks, delivery vans and other vehicles. That said, before buying an electric car, there are important financial considerations.
First, if you want to use an electric vehicle, you’re going to need to charge it. This means you’ll typically have to pay for fuel, and ultimately, the cost power a vehicle can vary dramatically depending on local electricity prices.
That said, you can get a good grasp on how much you’ll have to spend charging your car by looking at the kilowatt-hours per 100 miles. This outlines the fuel efficiency of an electric or hybrid car. A Tesla Model 3, for example, needs 25 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per 100 miles. With kWh in hand, you can calculate the cost to charge your vehicle.
Fuel costs aren’t the only factor to consider with electric cars. Generally speaking, electric vehicles don’t break down as often as traditional gasoline automobiles. This is due, in part, to the fact that electric power trains have fewer moving parts. You also don’t have to worry about spark plugs and oil changes.
That said, the battery will eventually wear out, and replacing it can cost north of $5,000. You may also need to install a charging station at your house, which can cost thousands of dollars. And if gasoline prices decline while electricity prices climb, the cost gap between combustion engines and electric drive trains would narrow.
Car tech for elderly drivers
It’s not uncommon for elderly drivers to feel less than confident on the road. Fortunately, there are now a host of automotive innovations that can make driving easier and safer.
Assistive technology
Most cars today come with driver assistance technology. This includes infrared parking assistance, cruise control, electronic stability control, cornering lights, blind-spot detection, and other features that can help keep you safe. Some vehicles also come with a built-in eCall emergency service that allows drivers to directly communicate with emergency responders if needed.
Improved design
Automakers are tweaking vehicle designs to make handles and knobs more ergonomic for people with limited dexterity, including individuals with arthritis. In addition, vehicles are now being designed with lower door sills, longer sun visors, and easy-to-adjust seats, and steering wheels for added comfort.
When purchasing or leasing your next vehicle, make sure to look for the latest technological features available.
The car of the future
Several countries have plans to improve travel for seniors by putting autonomous vehicles on the road. Self-driving shut¬tles, buses, and cars will make it easier for passengers of all abilities to get to their destination.
Who can you count on after a car accident?
Even the most cautious driver can get into a fender bender. Here’s an overview of the people who will be there to help you if you’re in an accident.
• Paramedic. If you, another driver, or anyone else is injured, they’ll be transported by ambulance to the nearest hospital.
• Insurer. It’s important to contact your insurer as soon as possible after getting into a car accident. They’ll assess the situation and help you file a claim.
• Autobody specialist. If your vehicle gets banged up, an autobody specialist can restore your car’s body and paint to its original condition.
• Mechanic. If you bring your vehicle to a garage, a mechanic will inspect it from top to bottom. They’ll assess the damage as well as replace or repair any broken parts.
• Police officer. In some instances, you may be required to call the police. This is the case if there are injuries, if the damaged vehicles are obstructing traffic or if one of the drivers has committed a criminal act, such as speeding or driving under the influence.
• Auto glass specialist. If your windshield is cracked, chipped, or shattered, an auto glass specialist can evaluate the damage and make the necessary repairs.
• Tow truck driver. If you can no longer safely drive your vehicle, you’ll need to call a tow truck driver and transport it to the nearest garage.
• Car rental provider. While your damaged vehicle is being fixed, you may need to rent a car so you can continue to partake in your day-to-day activities.
Additionally, if you want to press charges against the other driver, you may need to hire a lawyer to represent you.
Brake fluid: what you need to know
Brake fluid is an often overlooked but important part of your braking system. Here’s an overview of everything you need to know.
When to change your brake fluid
Every car manufacturer has its own standards when it comes to how often you should change your vehicle’s brake fluid. Therefore, it’s best to consult your owner’s manual to find out the recommendation for your specific make and model. However, as a preventive measure, it’s generally recommended you change your brake fluid every 27,000 miles or every two years.
Signs your brake fluid needs to be replaced
Brake fluid gradually deteriorates over time. Therefore, it’s important to pay attention to how your brakes are performing to avoid getting into an accident. Here are three signs you may need to replace your brake fluid:
1. Your brake pedal feels different. If your brake pedal feels firmer than usual, the brake fluid could be contaminated. Conversely, if the pedal feels loose or spongy, the fluid is probably getting low.
2. You hear strange noises when you use the brakes. If your brake fluid is low or too old, your brakes might begin to make strange noises. If this happens, get them inspected by a professional as soon as possible.
3. You notice it smells like something is burning. If it smells like burnt rubber after you use your brakes, your brake fluid is likely overheating and needs to be changed.
However, you may not be able to tell when your brake fluid has deteriorated. Consequently, it’s best to have a professional top-up or replace it before something goes wrong.
