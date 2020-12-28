Real Estate
5 must-have smart home features
Smart home devices are becoming increasingly popular, and homebuyers are starting to expect them as standard features. Here are the key ones to consider adopting.
1. Locks. Openers for garages and locks for doors that can be operated from your smartphone are a convenient feature. They allow you to lock and unlock your home from virtually anywhere.
2. Thermostats. Delivering both comfort and savings on energy costs, smart thermostats are a smart investment.
3. Lighting. Controlling your lights is a must for anyone serious about home automation. Fortunately, there are a variety of options available, from hue-changing smart bulbs to smart switches and dimmers.
4. Detectors. Smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors simultaneously sound an alarm and send an alert to your smartphone (and anyone else you authorize) if danger is detected. Some models also incorporate emergency lighting.
5. Home security. Keep an eye on your home from anywhere. Smart security systems are highly customizable and available as do-it-yourself configurations or comprehensive setups that include professional installation and monitoring.
Expect these and other smart home devices to become must-have features in homes. You can purchase them from the electronics, appliance, and garage door retailers in your area.
Real Estate
3 advantages of folding doors
If you want to maximize a small space or let in more natural light, folding doors are sure to be a welcome addition to your home. Here are three great reasons to install this type of door.
1. They help open up space. Since these doors fold in on themselves when open, they’re an ideal option for small rooms where a standard door would take up too much space.
2. They suit any design style. Folding doors are available in a variety of configurations and can fit openings of different sizes. In addition to choosing the number of panels, you can opt for a door material that complements your home’s overall look.
3. They facilitate outdoor living. Folding doors for your patio that is made of glass can offer easy access to your backyard or deck. In addition, they can give you access to a great view, extend the length of an entire wall, and let in an abundance of natural light.
To find folding doors that suit your needs, visit a home improvement store in your area, or speak with a local contractor.
Real Estate
4 perks of an open-concept floor plan
Does your home feel closed off and cramped? If you want to transform your living space, here are the benefits you can look forward to with an open-concept floor plan.
1. It lets in more natural light
Removing interior walls is an effective way to brighten up your living space and allow natural light to extend further into your home.
2. It maximizes sight lines
3. It makes small spaces feel larger
While you might not be able to add square footage to your home, taking down walls to combine several smaller rooms provides you with more usable space.
4. It offers flexible design options
Without walls to delineate each room, you can easily rearrange the layout of your living space to suit the evolving needs and preferences of your family.
If you want to have an open-concept home, keep in mind that restructuring a house’s floor plan is a major undertaking. To achieve the design of your dreams, be sure to enlist the help of experienced professionals including engineers, architects, contractors, and interior decorators.
The right support
Before you start knocking down walls, consult an engineer to determine if any of them are load-bearing. You may need to install support beams to help hold up the weight of your home.
Real Estate
Warren County Market Report – November 2020 with Jen Avery
Take notice of the HUGE shift in new listings during the month of November 2020. The presidential election most likely caused sellers to hit the pause button. Holidays often slow the market down a little, but most likely, the future of our country’s leadership caused this dramatic change.
The sales price to original list price ratio is another remarkable number to notice. For the first time since I have been providing these reports, the ratio is over 100%. This means sellers are closing their home sale OVER the original asking price. AVG Sold TO OLP Ratio: 100.6% (November 2020)
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for November 2020. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -3.4% (November 2020) in comparison New Listings are UP 41.3.%. (October 2020) BIG SHIFT ALERT
- New Pending UP 14%.
- Closed sales are UP 12.7%
- Average Median Sold $299,000
- Average Days on Market 24
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send a request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: November 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime
MRIS: Statistics calculated December 2020.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Real Estate
As Virginia home sales boom, inventory plummets
According to the November 2020 Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, for the second time this fall, home sales were up by over 30% in November, reflecting the greatest increase in home sales activity in more than six years.
Demand for housing continues to be strong across the Commonwealth. There were 11,590 home sales statewide in November, 2,681 more than November 2019, an increase of more than 30%. Year-to-date, there have been nearly 8,000 more home sales in 2020 than there were during the same period last year, a 6.7% increase.
In November, the median home sales price in Virginia was $328,000, up 13.8% compared to a year ago, a sign of the rising demand. Year-to-date, the statewide median home price is up nearly 8% compared to last year.
While strong demand is likely to continue into 2021, a lack of supply is expected to be the biggest constraint on the market in the coming year. “At the end of November, we saw a decline in active listings of nearly 40% compared to what was on the market just one year ago. It’s possible that the market could see a slowdown in activity as Virginia’s homebuyers face increasingly limited options,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist, Lisa Sturtevant, Ph.D.
Lack of supply, growing demand, and low mortgage rates are expected to continue putting upward pressure on home prices in 2021.
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full November 2020 Home Sales Report. Current and past reports are available to members, media, and real estate-related industries through the organization’s website.
Real Estate
Holiday gift ideas for your real estate agent
If you recently purchased or sold a home, you know how much easier the process can be with a real estate agent by your side. If you plan to extend your thanks this holiday season, here are a few gift ideas your realtor will likely appreciate.
• A stylish organizer for their car to help them work on the go
• A gift card from a local business accompanied by a handwritten thank-you note
• A picture-printing smartphone case or portable charger
• A gourmet basket filled with wine, chocolates, teas, jams, and cheeses
• A stainless steel travel mug or insulated water bottle
• An engraved business card case or customized planner
• A day at the spa or an assortment of products for at-home pampering
• A smart-pen that converts handwritten notes into digital text
In addition, a great review on your agent’s website or social media pages is sure to be appreciated.
Real Estate
Give the kids a real gift this year: Tell them how to buy a home
Just 100 years ago, many people didn’t take mortgages. They simply saved for a patch of land, dug a basement, and put a roof on it. Then they lived there until they could afford to build the first floor.
Today, basement houses are no longer in use. But owning a home is a fantastic investment for financial security and it has the advantage of making you happy at the same time. This is a message that parents should pass along to their 20-something kids who are at the age to develop the right habits for financial security that will lead to homeownership in years to come.
The rules of financial security really haven’t ever changed and the same is true of smart home buying: Save money, pay your bills, buy what you can afford. That simple formula begun in the 20s will translate into a home in your 30s and financial security in your 60s.
Don’t assume the steps to buying a home is obvious to kids. It isn’t. Kids in their 20s may not even realize that can buy a home or even that they might want one.
Advise the kids to get their credit in order. These days a credit score over 620 is a must to buy a home and the higher, the better. To create a good credit rating, they must pay their bills 100 percent on time over a number of years. Stress to young people that they must successfully manage credit by keeping their utilization low–no more than 30 percent. They might take out a secured credit card at first. Kids in their 20s might try for a car loan. This is a good step, if the car loan is modest and they can make payments perfectly.
At the same time, they should begin to save some money to make a future down payment. Assuming their incomes haven’t matured, they might not attempt big deposits at first, but over time, savings will grow.
The down payment, combined with a good credit rating, will give them an affordable interest rate and start them off with a little equity in their new home.
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph WSW
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 30.2"Hg
UV index: 0
45/39°F
48/36°F