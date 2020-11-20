5 musts of buying a house sight unseen

If you’re considering bidding on a property without first seeing it for yourself, you should take precautions. Here are five things you need in order to minimize your risk if you want to buy a house sight unseen.

1. A reliable realtor

If you can’t visit the house yourself, you’ll need to rely on a real estate agent to assess the property on your behalf. Take the time to find someone you trust and who knows the market well.

2. A concrete wish list



Without an in-person impression to tell you if the house feels right, you need a clear and detailed list of what you want in a home, from the floor plan to the finishes.

3. A live video walk-through

Schedule a video chat with your realtor at the house so you can ask about creaky floors, dampness, odors, signs of wear, and other features that don’t show up in photos.

4. A general idea of the area

Use Google Street View to scope out the neighborhood. Also make sure to research local schools, public transit, and other amenities.

5. A full home inspection

A thorough assessment provided by a reputable professional is crucial if you want to buy a house sight unseen. Make sure to add a contingency clause to your offer if you plan to make your bid before the inspection.

Once you’ve found a house that checks all the necessary boxes, speak with your real estate agent about the option of having a virtual closing.