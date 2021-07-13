Real Estate
5 myths about down payments
If you’re getting ready to buy a home, you’ll need to think about making a down payment. Here’s a look at some common misconceptions to help you better navigate the process.
1. You must make a down payment of 20 percent
Although this amount is the norm, it’s possible to pay as little as three percent of the purchase price upfront. However, if you put down anything less than 20 percent, you’ll need private mortgage insurance.
2. You’re better off paying for insurance than a large down payment
It might seem convenient to buy a home with a small down payment, but there are several good reasons you should avoid getting private mortgage insurance. Among other things, consider the cost of premiums.
3. You should offer to pay for a home in cash if you can
Sellers might be tempted by a cash offer if they want to close the deal quickly. However, they’ll likely be able to get more for the property if they go with a buyer who’s backed by a mortgage. Unless you can afford to outbid in cash, opt for getting a mortgage.
4. You automatically qualify for homeownership assistance
There are a variety of public and private entities that offer programs and grants to help low-income and first-time homebuyers afford a property. However, each has its own specific eligibility criteria that need to be met.
5. You shouldn’t put down more than 20 percent
A larger down payment can help you obtain a lower interest rate on your mortgage and reduce the amount and duration of your monthly payments. To enjoy these and other benefits, however, you’ll need to put down at least 25 percent.
To help you find a property that suits your budget and preferences, team up with an experienced real estate agent.
3 ways to use your garage
Garages are versatile spaces that can serve multiple purposes. Here are a few ways you can use this part of your home.
1. As a workspace
If you plan to use your garage as a workshop, you’ll need plenty of storage. Consider installing shelves along the walls to give yourself enough floor space to work on various projects. In addition, you should invest in a large workbench as well as sturdy hooks that can hold heavy tools.
2. As a storeroom
If your garage will be used to house all your odds and ends, it’s a good idea to invest in a variety of vertical storage solutions including shelves, racks, and pegboards. Just make sure you leave enough space to move around a parked vehicle. In addition, you can install magnetic strips to hold your tools and ceiling hooks to hang bikes and ladders.
3. As a living space
If you don’t have a car, you can turn your garage into a living room, crafting area, rehearsal space, or home gym. Keep in mind that you’ll need to insulate, light, and heat the space.
Before you decide to make upgrades to your garage, it’s a good idea to set a budget. For a complete makeover, consider hiring a professional contractor.
How to take advantage of a seller’s market
Are the properties in your area selling quickly? If you plan to list your home, here are some tips to help you reap the benefits of a seller’s market.
1. Price fairly
It can be tempting to set a high price in a seller’s market, but this reduces your chances of making a quick sale. You also shouldn’t list the property at too low of a rate, as there’s no guarantee a bidding war will result in you selling the home for the amount you want.
2. Stage carefully
Remove furnishings that clutter the space, and paint rooms in neutral tones. You should also hide personal items like family photos, as this will help potential buyers imagine themselves living there.
3. Advertise strategically
If you publicize that your home’s for sale on a Thursday, potential buyers can take advantage of the weekend to visit and, hopefully, have time to prepare an offer.
For more strategies, reach out to a local real estate agent.
Minor kitchen renovations pay at sale
We know that kitchens and bathrooms are traditionally the money rooms in a house — keep these in style and spiffy, and you can make more money on a sale.
Thing is, you need your kitchen and bathrooms to look good, but you don’t want to put a lot of money into the remodel.
According to Remodeling Magazine, minor kitchen or bath renovations often recoup the investment at the sale. But that’s only if the basics are in good shape. The roof, siding, and windows should also be in good order.
Minor kitchen and bath projects (about $15,000) can recoup more than 99 percent of the investment. But home renovations have been an exercise in patience lately, with limited supplies and long waiting times, not to mention higher prices.
So, how can you renovate your kitchen quickly and on a budget?
Here are some ideas to save money on that kitchen remodel:
* Use open shelving. Open shelving costs less than wall cabinets.
* If you want cabinet doors, consider slab door fronts or shaker style, which are typically less expensive.
* Ask your neighbors for their stuff. Seriously — if you know of someone doing a remodel, find out what they’re doing with their old items.
Chances are they’d love to see their cabinets, sinks, or light fixtures being repurposed rather than thrown away.
* Head to the discount appliance store. They’ll have scratches or dents, but you can often fix those or find an appliance with an imperfection in an unnoticeable spot.
* Visit secondhand shops and auctions. Get there early on the days they bring in new items and move fast — you won’t be the only one there!
* Paint and new hardware. This one almost always works. A new coat of paint, some updated pulls and knobs, and voilà! A whole new look.
* Keep things where they are. If you do opt for a more extensive remodel, keep the plumbing and gas lines where they are. It can add a lot to the cost when you change the footprint and move these around.
Home prices rise quickly across Virginia while inventories see modest gains
According to the May 2021 Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, home sales and prices continue to rise steadily across the commonwealth.
There were 14,145 home sales in Virginia in May 2021. This is a 35.9% increase from May 2020, when the housing market was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it is not surprising to see a substantial year-over-year increase in home sales this May. Sales were up 5.5% between April and May this year.
Inventory increased slightly this month. At the end of May 2021, there were 18,000 active listings statewide, which is 32.9% lower than the level at the end of May 2020. However, the number of month-end active listings grew by 3.5% between April and May.
The statewide median home sales price was $367,200 in May, up 16.6% from a year ago. Prices have been rising quickly for much of the past year in Virginia. While prices are rising for all housing types, the most significant pressure on home prices is coming at higher price points. Overall, statewide, the average sold-to-list price ratio was 102.4%, meaning that, on average, homes sold for 2.4% more than the asking price. But homes selling for $800,001 or more sold for 3.6% more than the asking price, on average.
While Virginia’s housing market continued to be very busy in May, there may be signs of an approaching cooling. “The typical May sales bump was more modest this year than it has been in more typical years,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, PhD. “There are signs that demand might cool a bit in 2021, and there are also indications that supply could be on the rise. These changes could signal a return to a more ‘normal’ market by 2022, which means more choices and a slightly slower pace for buyers.”
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full May 2021 Home Sales Report.
Warren County Market Report – May 2021 with Jen Avery
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for May 2021. The seller’s market continues. Prices continue to be $100,000+ over tax assessed value on many listings and you will still experience a bidding war offering over asking price. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
BUYER TIP: Buyers, consider talking to your lender about appraisal “gap” strategy. This would be an approach to cover the difference if the appraisal comes in low. To remain competitive in a market where you go up against multiple offers, appraisal “gap” strategies can help your offer win.
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 12.9%.
- New Pending UP 45.7% (April 2021) vs 0.0% (May 2021)
- Closed sales are UP 32.9%
- Average Median Sold $315,000
- Average Days on Market 15
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: May 2021 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated June 2021
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
5 small gestures that will make you a good neighbor
To truly feel at home in your community, getting along with your neighbors is a must. Here are five simple things you can do that will help you make a good impression.
1. Be courteous. Greet your neighbors when you pass them on the street or at the park, and take the time to ask them how they’re doing.
2. Offer your help. Whether you shovel an elderly neighbor’s driveway or collect parcels left on someone’s doorstep while they’re away, lending a hand will certainly be appreciated.
3. Be mindful of noise. Mow your lawn and do other noisy tasks at a reasonable hour. Also, don’t let your dog bark unnecessarily, and keep music at a moderate volume at all times. If you’re planning a party or a major renovation, let your neighbors know.
4. Keep your yard clean. Don’t leave old tires and other trash lying around your yard. In addition, be sure to maintain your lawn and garden, so they don’t become overgrown.
5. Respect property boundaries. Take steps to ensure you don’t encroach on your neighbors’ property. This means being careful about where you place hedges, fences, and trees as well as making sure your pets stay in your own yard.
Finally, if you’re new to the neighborhood, or if others have recently moved in nearby, don’t hesitate to introduce yourself. This way you can start the relationship on the right foot.
