5 natural alternatives to grass

If you’re tired of mowing, watering, and fertilizing your lawn, consider replacing your grass. Here are five alternatives that can be used as ground cover.

1. Creeping Jenny (Lysimachia nummularia):

The golden-tinged leaves of this evergreen perennial prefer direct sunlight over the partial shade. Creeping Jenny can withstand being walked on occasionally, and it produces vibrant yellow flowers in June and July.

2. Rupturewort (Herniaria glabra):



Perfect for high-traffic areas, this resilient evergreen can tolerate harsh growing conditions and survive with very little water. Rupturewort’s dense leaves thrive in full sun, and its tiny green flowers line the stems in early summer.

3. Creeping thyme (Thymus serpyllum):

Fragrant and beautiful, this herb is characterized by small leaves and flowers that range from pale pink to bright purple. Tolerant of foot traffic, this plant is a good choice for homes in wooded areas because deer and rabbits won’t eat it.

4. White clover (Trifolium repens):

This plant is ideal for regions that get little or no rain because it thrives even during hot, dry summers. However, its delicate leaves and small white flowers are easily trampled.

5. Bird’s foot trefoil (Lotus corniculatus):

This adaptable plant can grow in almost any climate, so long as it gets plenty of sun. As summer progresses, its flowers will gradually change from yellow to red.

Since many ground cover species are more delicate than grass, consider creating a stone footpath to avoid stepping on your new lawn.