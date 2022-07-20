5 of the best draft horse breeds

People have relied on draft horses for hundreds of years to do hard labor, like plowing fields and hauling large loads. Here are five of the best draft horse breeds for your farm.

1. Shires are one of the largest breeds of draft horses. They’re native to England and can reach up to six feet from the ground to their shoulders. They’re known for being calm and laid back but extremely hard working.

2. Clydesdales are one of the most well-known species of draft horses. They’re native to Scotland and are intelligent and eager to please. Despite their large size, they can easily be handled by young children.

3. Percherons come from southeast Normandy in France. They’re prized for their elegant carriage and their robust, muscled bodies. In fact, Percherons are still widely used by farmers and loggers.

4. Belgians originated in the Brabant region of Belgium. They’re attentive horses and are easy to train. Their gentle disposition makes them great family pets.

5. Haflingers hail from Austria and are extremely mild-mannered horses. They’re smaller than most draft horses but are outgoing and cooperative.

Although draft horses are commonly known for strength, they’re also great for riding.