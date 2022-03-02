5 of the healthiest cuisines from around the world

March is National Nutrition Month – Celebrate a World of Flavors

National Nutrition Month® was created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and takes place every year in March. The 2022 theme is Celebrate a World of Flavors, which aims to embrace global cultures, cuisines, and inclusivity. Here’s a look at five of the healthiest cuisines from around the world.

1. Greek

According to Harvard University researchers, eating a Mediterranean diet can reduce your risk for heart disease and cancer by up to 25 percent. Greek cuisine features foods like lentils, beans, nuts, grains, olives, leafy greens, and fish, which are touted for their immune-boosting and cancer-fighting properties.

2. Japanese

The traditional Japanese diet promotes whole or minimally processed foods like fresh fish, pickled vegetables, seaweed, and grains. Additionally, Japanese people regularly eat fermented soy products like miso, which contain probiotics that promote gut health.

3. Israeli

Israeli cuisine is full of healthy staples like fruits, vegetables, legumes, and fish. Plus, most of their fats are unsaturated and come from olives, nuts, and avocados. Hummus is one example of a healthy Israeli dish. It’s made primarily from chickpeas, which are rich in protein and packed with key vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

4. Thai

Thai cuisine is mainly composed of non-starchy vegetables and lean proteins. Fresh herbs and spices are also key ingredients that offer health benefits. For example, turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and ginger aids in digestion. Thai cuisine also features garlic and onions, which are foods that have antioxidants that help fight cancer.

5. Ethiopian

Ethiopian food mainly comprises grains, spices, lentils, cabbage, and lean meats like lamb. The typical diet is high in fiber and protein. Injera, for example, is a traditional crepe that’s made from a grain called teff, which has been referred to as the next super grain.

This month, learn more about making informed food choices and developing healthy eating habits.